CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsIndia ODI Squad for West Indies tour: Ruturaj Gaikwad & Sanju Samson notable inclusions with preparations underway for ODI World Cup

India ODI Squad for West Indies tour: Ruturaj Gaikwad & Sanju Samson notable inclusions with preparations underway for ODI World Cup

India ODI Squad for West Indies tour: Ruturaj Gaikwad & Sanju Samson notable inclusions with preparations underway for ODI World Cup
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Tarkesh Jha  Jun 23, 2023 4:09:25 PM IST (Updated)

Hardik Pandya, who led the Gujarat Titans (GT) to the final of the IPL 2023, has been named the vice-captain to skipper Rohit Sharma. The three-match series against West Indies is extremely important for India as it is one of the final few assignments for the team ahead of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup that is set to commence in India from October 5 onwards.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the One Day International (ODI) squad for the three-match series against West Indies that will start at Barbados on July 27. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson are some of the notable entrants in the 17-man squad that also includes West Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar along with Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat.

Mohammed Shami is not named in the roster but it was reported earlier this month by the Press Trust of India (PTI) that the seasoned pacer will be rested from this tour to manage his workload ahead of a busy international calendar.
Who will don the keeping gloves for India?
Ishan Kishan and Samson are the two wicket-keepers in the squad and it will be interesting to see which one of them gets a place in the final playing XI. Kishan scored a stupendous double century opening the batting against Bangladesh in December last year but that place at the top of the order is now sealed by Shubman Gill.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X