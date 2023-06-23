India ODI Squad for West Indies tour: Ruturaj Gaikwad & Sanju Samson notable inclusions with preparations underway for ODI World Cup

Hardik Pandya, who led the Gujarat Titans (GT) to the final of the IPL 2023, has been named the vice-captain to skipper Rohit Sharma. The three-match series against West Indies is extremely important for India as it is one of the final few assignments for the team ahead of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup that is set to commence in India from October 5 onwards.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the One Day International (ODI) squad for the three-match series against West Indies that will start at Barbados on July 27. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson are some of the notable entrants in the 17-man squad that also includes West Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar along with Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat.

Mohammed Shami is not named in the roster but it was reported earlier this month by the Press Trust of India (PTI) that the seasoned pacer will be rested from this tour to manage his workload ahead of a busy international calendar.

Who will don the keeping gloves for India?

India’s ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh… pic.twitter.com/PGRexBAGFZ — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2023

Ishan Kishan and Samson are the two wicket-keepers in the squad and it will be interesting to see which one of them gets a place in the final playing XI. Kishan scored a stupendous double century opening the batting against Bangladesh in December last year but that place at the top of the order is now sealed by Shubman Gill.