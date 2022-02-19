India moves a step closer to realising its Olympic dream - Nita Ambani’s drive to transform Indian sports

India on Friday won the bid to host next IOC Session in 2023, at the 139thsession of the IOC on the eve of Beijing Winter Olympics closure. IOC Member Mrs Nita Ambani led a compelling pitch to win this bid and herald a significant step forward in India’s engagement with the Olympic Movement.

India will host this prestigious meeting for the first time since 1983, for what is set to be the start of a new era of engagement between the country’s youthful population and the Olympic Movement.

Nita Ambani’s Drive to Transform Indian Sports

Mrs Ambani’s role as an IOC Member since 2016, as well as on a number of IOC Commissions, has enabled her to bring valuable international experience to India’s efforts to transform sports and engage with the Olympic Movement. This was integral to the success of India’s bid to bring the IOC Session 2023 to Mumbai. Mrs Nita Ambani was the driving force behind the vision of the bid, which can be the start of a major shift in the Indian as well as global sporting landscape.

She is deeply committed to providing sporting opportunities for the next generation in India, to help create a healthier and happier society. Advancing youth sports has long been a key focus for Mrs Ambani, and as the Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, she aims to revolutionize school and college sports in India and provide a platform to student athletes to build a career in sports. Since inception, Reliance Foundation’s sporting initiatives have reached 2.15 crore youngsters across the country.

Nita Ambani’s Ambition to Realise India’s Olympic Dreams

Nita Ambani has been vocal about of her ambition to bring the Olympic Games to India in the future. At the 139th session too she highlighted sports is at the heart of India’s ambitious and futuristic vision and the country is ready to welcome the world of sports for more major events.

However, she has also pointed out the immediate objective of engaging with and inspiring every young Indian to embrace the Olympic Values of Excellence, Friendship and Respect. The IOC Session in 2023 will kickstart a new era for India’s partnership with the Olympic Movement.

The IOC Session 2023 being hosted in Mumbai is a landmark moment for Indian sport. It is a clear sign that India is on the verge of creating something very special with the Olympic Movement and the 2023 Session an opportunity to elevate the current partnership to even greater heights.

The IOC Session 2023 will firmly establish India on the global sporting map, opening up multiple opportunities in organizing sporting events, world-class training infrastructure, nurturing sports talent and enriching the lives of millions of Indian sportspeople as well as a billion-plus sports viewers.

What is an IOC Session?

An IOC Session is the annual meeting of the members of the IOC to discuss and decide on the key activities of the global Olympics movement including election of the host city of Olympics to be held in future. Other important matters such Sessions discuss include adoption or amendment of the Olympic Charter, election of IOC members and office bearers.

It is expected that the IOC Session 2023 will bring 800-1000 members of the Sporting World’s elite as well as global media to Mumbai, India, from over 150 nations and representing over 50 sports.