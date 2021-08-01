Home

    India men's hockey team enters semifinals in Olympics, first time after 1972

    India men's hockey team enters semifinals in Olympics, first time after 1972

    By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Updated)
    India men's hockey team enters semifinals in Olympics, first time after 1972
    The Indian men's hockey team on Sunday entered semifinals in Tokyo Olympics, for the first time after 1972 by defeating Great Britain. India beat Great Britain 3-1.
    India scored three goals through Dilpreet Singh (7th minute), Gurjant Singh (16th) and Hardik Singh (57th) to seal the win for the eight-time Olympic champions.
    The lone goal for Great Britain was scored by Sam Ward in the 45th minute. Even though India's last of the eight Olympic gold medals came way back in 1980 Moscow Games, there were no semifinals in that edition as only six teams participated in the event. The last time India featured in the semifinals of the Olympics was in 1972 Munich Games where they lost 0-2 to arch-rivals Pakistan.
    India will take on world champions Belgium in the semifinal on Tuesday. Belgium defeated Spain 3-1 in another quarterfinal to seal their place in the last four round. The other semifinal of the men's hockey competition will be played between Australia and Germany.
    -With PTI inputs
    First Published:  IST
