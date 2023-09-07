CNBC TV18
India loses in penalties to Iraq to bow out of King's Cup 2023

East Bengal FC attacker Naorem Mahesh Singh capitalised on a fantastic through ball by Sahal Abdul Samad to hand the Indian team a lead early on in the contest. Iraq squandered courtesy an own goal but later regained their leads courtesy of successful strikes to level the scores and take the game into the shootouts. The Indian side entered into this tournament on the back of impressive performances in multi-nation tournaments this year.

Sept 7, 2023

India loses in penalties to Iraq to bow out of King's Cup 2023
India lost 5-4 to Iraq in the penalty shootouts of the King's Cup at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Thailand on Thursday. The match rounded off 2-2 in regulation time and the spot-kicks at the end of the game went right down the wire as well. However, FC Goa star Brandon Fernandes' miss at the start of the shootout cost the Blue Tigers dearly as goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was unable to save either of his kicks as well.
East Bengal FC attacker Naorem Mahesh Singh capitalised on a fantastic through ball by Sahal Abdul Samad to hand the Indian team a lead early on in the contest. Iraq squandered courtesy an own goal but later regained their leads courtesy of successful strikes to level the scores and take the game into the shooutout. The Indian side entered into this tournament on the back of impressive performances in multi-nation tournaments this year.

FSDL brings on board Viacom18 as its official media rights partner for the Indian Super League
They emerged triumphant in the tri-nations competition in Manipur in March this year before recording successive triumphs in the Hero Intercontinental Cup in Odisha in June and the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship in Bengaluru in July. This was the Indian team's first appearance in the King's Cup since 2019, which was incidentally head coach Igor Stimac's first tournament in-charge of the Indian team.
Further, an impressive performance in this tournament was deemed to be essential to the team's fates in a busy footballing calendar lying ahead for the Indian team. They have to compete in the Asian Games in 2023 before heading into the all-important AFC Asian Cup in China in January-February 2024. Skipper Sunil Chhetri was missing from the King's Cup as he stayed back home to be with his family after the birth of his first child earlier this week.
Watch: MS Dhoni goes for US Open quarter final clash between Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev

Watch: MS Dhoni goes for US Open quarter final clash between Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev

Sept 7, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Reliance Retail's Peformax activewear to be Indian football team's new official kit sponsor

Reliance Retail's Peformax activewear to be Indian football team's new official kit sponsor

Sept 7, 2023 IST2 Min Read

ISL Season 10 schedule announced after extensive discussions between FSDL and all stakeholders, including AIFF

ISL Season 10 schedule announced after extensive discussions between FSDL and all stakeholders, including AIFF

Sept 7, 2023 IST2 Min Read

X