Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends defeated West Indies Legends by 13 runs to storm into the summit clash of the Road Safety World Series T20 here. Tendulkar (65) led the way with a half-century after Virender Sehwag’s entertaining cameo and Yuvraj Singh’s six-hitting spree to post 218 for three in last night’s semi-final clash.

Chasing 219, West Indies were restricted to 206 for six. Pacer R Vinay Kumar took two West Indian wickets — captain Brian Lara (46) and Tino Best — at a crucial juncture in the 18th over that brought India back into the game.

Dwayne Smith’s 63 (36b, 9x4s, 2x6s) and Narsingh Deonarine’s 59 (44b, 5x4s, 2x6s) went in vain as West Indies could not repeat their performance against the England Legends and bowed out.

Earlier put into bat, Indian Legends posted 200 plus target in their second successive game. Besides Tendulkar, Yuvraj played an unbeaten 20-ball 49 whirlwind knock, laced with six sixes and a four, to take India Legends past 200. Sehwag (35, 17b, 5x4s, 1×6), Yusuf Pathan (37) and Mohammed Kaif (27) too contributed with the bat for the hosts.