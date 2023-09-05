CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsIndia World Cup Squad Live: KL Rahul in focus as India set to announce World Cup squad

India World Cup Squad Live: KL Rahul in focus as India set to announce World Cup squad

India World Cup Squad Live: KL Rahul in focus as India set to announce World Cup squad
Read Time1 Min Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Sept 5, 2023 11:42 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

India World Cup Squad Live Updates: Reportedly, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and Prasidh Krishna, who are a part of the traveling contingent to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup, have missed out of the squad for the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson set to captain New Zealand in World Cup after progress in injury recovery  

Williamson underwent surgery after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the Indian Premier League in early April, which had cast doubt over his participation in the tournament.

The 33-year-old had been given two weeks to prove his fitness for the Oct. 5- Nov. 19 50-overs World Cup in India. "Williamson has made sufficient progress in his recovery to allow him to be included in the squad for the tournament starting in October," NZC said in a statement. 

(With Reuters inputs)

Sept 5, 2023 11:07 AM

India World Cup Squad Live: Why did Samson, Varma, and Krishna miss out?

Mumbai Indians (MI) star Tilak Varma has not debuted in ODIs yet. The fact that he is a left-hander batting in the middle order added merit to his selection for the Asia Cup. However, Ishan Kishan’s impressive performance against Pakistan on Saturday coupled with KL Rahul’s outstanding numbers at No. 5 perhaps closed the door on Varma’s call-up for the World Cup.

In Krishna’s case, he is only just returning from an injury layoff and had to battle with Thakur for the fourth pacer’s slot. The Mumbai pacer’s additional skills with the bat certainly tilted the scales in his favour. 

Samson averages an incredible 55.71 in 12 ODI innings but Iyer and Rahul have significantly more experience under their belt and hence beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper to the World Cup squad.

Sept 5, 2023 11:00 AM

India World Cup Squad Live: Predicted India Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, (vc), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

Sept 5, 2023 10:51 AM

India World Cup Squad Live: Meanwhile, South Africa unveiled their ICC Men's World Cup jersey on Monday

Sept 5, 2023 10:28 AM

Selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar held a meeting with skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid after the India-Pakistan match in Kandy on Saturday and zeroed upon the 15 players who will represent the Men in Blue in the quadrennial competition, Indian Express reports.

Sept 5, 2023 10:19 AM

Where to watch the ODI World Cup squad announcement? 

Sept 5, 2023 10:16 AM

Some updates about Team India

Sept 5, 2023 10:13 AM

Who is likely to find a place in the squad?

KL Rahul, who is recovering from a niggle, has been named in the squad and so is Suryakumar Yadav. Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel will add up as all-rounders.

Sept 5, 2023 10:10 AM

Who won't make the cut?

Three players, namely: Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and Prasidh Krishna, who are a part of the traveling contingent to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup, will reportedly miss out of the squad for the World Cup.

Sept 5, 2023 10:07 AM

India World Cup Squad Live: BCCI and selectors to make a call on India's 15-member provisional World Cup squad, which will be announced today.

Sept 5, 2023 9:56 AM
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X