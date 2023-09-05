India World Cup Squad Live: KL Rahul in focus as India set to announce World Cup squad

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson set to captain New Zealand in World Cup after progress in injury recovery
Williamson underwent surgery after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the Indian Premier League in early April, which had cast doubt over his participation in the tournament.
The 33-year-old had been given two weeks to prove his fitness for the Oct. 5- Nov. 19 50-overs World Cup in India. "Williamson has made sufficient progress in his recovery to allow him to be included in the squad for the tournament starting in October," NZC said in a statement.
India World Cup Squad Live: Why did Samson, Varma, and Krishna miss out?
Mumbai Indians (MI) star Tilak Varma has not debuted in ODIs yet. The fact that he is a left-hander batting in the middle order added merit to his selection for the Asia Cup. However, Ishan Kishan’s impressive performance against Pakistan on Saturday coupled with KL Rahul’s outstanding numbers at No. 5 perhaps closed the door on Varma’s call-up for the World Cup.
In Krishna’s case, he is only just returning from an injury layoff and had to battle with Thakur for the fourth pacer’s slot. The Mumbai pacer’s additional skills with the bat certainly tilted the scales in his favour.
Samson averages an incredible 55.71 in 12 ODI innings but Iyer and Rahul have significantly more experience under their belt and hence beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper to the World Cup squad.
India World Cup Squad Live: Predicted India Squad
Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, (vc), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav
Selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar held a meeting with skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid after the India-Pakistan match in Kandy on Saturday and zeroed upon the 15 players who will represent the Men in Blue in the quadrennial competition, Indian Express reports.
KL Rahul, who is recovering from a niggle, has been named in the squad and so is Suryakumar Yadav. Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel will add up as all-rounders.
Three players, namely: Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and Prasidh Krishna, who are a part of the traveling contingent to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup, will reportedly miss out of the squad for the World Cup.
India World Cup Squad Live: BCCI and selectors to make a call on India's 15-member provisional World Cup squad, which will be announced today.