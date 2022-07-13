India go past Pakistan in latest ICC ODI Team Rankings

Team India improved its position in the latest ICC men's ODI rankings table. Going past bitter rivals Pakistan, India are now ranked third-best team in the world after New Zealand and England.

Benefitting from the emphatic 10-wicket win over England at The Oval in the first of three matches, India improved their rating points from 105 to 108 to move past Pakistan.

New Zealand continue to reign supreme at the top of the table with 126 rating points, while England are second with 122.

Only last month, Pakistan had pushed India down to the No. 4 spot in the rankings charts after registering a clean sweep over the West Indies at home. Australia's ODI series loss to Sri Lanka also helped India's cause.

India could stretch their lead even further with the two remaining ODIs against England and the three-match series against West Indies later this month. Conversely, India could drop back behind Pakistan and down to fourth if they lose the final two matches of the series against England.

Pakistan's next ODI assignment is in Rotterdam against the Netherlands next month, with Babar Azam's team scheduled to play three 50-over matches during a five-day period.

