India's football team rises to 101 in latest FIFA rankings

2 Min(s) Read

By Anand Singha  Apr 6, 2023 6:06:34 PM IST (Updated)

India's highest ranking was at the 94th spot in 1996. The country has rarely made it into the top-100, making this current progress a remarkable feat for the team.

The Indian men's football team on Thursday climbed the FIFA rankings by five places, now standing at the 101st spot. This move comes after their recent Tri-nation tournament wins against Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan, securing the team 8.57 rating points and a higher spot in the rankings.

The victories, with scores of 1-0 and 2-0 respectively, were held in Imphal last month. The latest ranking chart is the first of the year, with the previous one released on December 22.
India is now one spot away from the top-100, ranking just below New Zealand and above Kenya.
Also read: Argentina reclaims top spot in FIFA rankings after six-year hiatus
Despite this significant improvement, with a total of 1200.66 points, the Igor Stimac-coached team is currently at the 19th place among 46 Asian nations.
Meanwhile, Argentina, the world champions, remain at the top of the list, with France, Brazil, Belgium, England, Netherlands, Croatia, Italy, Portugal, and Spain rounding up the top 10. Among the Asian countries, Japan holds the highest rank.
Also read: Fantasy gaming revenue in IPL season seen growing 3x in 4 years: Report
First Published: Apr 6, 2023 6:04 PM IST
