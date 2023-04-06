India's football team rises to 101 in latest FIFA rankings

India's highest ranking was at the 94th spot in 1996. The country has rarely made it into the top-100, making this current progress a remarkable feat for the team.
The Indian men's football team on Thursday climbed the FIFA rankings by five places, now standing at the 101st spot. This move comes after their recent Tri-nation tournament wins against Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan, securing the team 8.57 rating points and a higher spot in the rankings.
Recommended ArticlesView All
World Health Day: These are some strategies to protect your health and also your wallet
Apr 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World Health Day: Here's how the pandemic reshaped our health priorities and goals
Apr 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control
Apr 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
RBI MPC — rate hike pause is a “wait and watch” policy, but positive for bond markets
Apr 6, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
The victories, with scores of 1-0 and 2-0 respectively, were held in Imphal last month. The latest ranking chart is the first of the year, with the previous one released on December 22.
India is now one spot away from the top-100, ranking just below New Zealand and above Kenya.
Despite this significant improvement, with a total of 1200.66 points, the Igor Stimac-coached team is currently at the 19th place among 46 Asian nations.
India's highest ranking was at the 94th spot in 1996. The country has rarely made it into the top-100, making this current progress a remarkable feat for the team.
Meanwhile, Argentina, the world champions, remain at the top of the list, with France, Brazil, Belgium, England, Netherlands, Croatia, Italy, Portugal, and Spain rounding up the top 10. Among the Asian countries, Japan holds the highest rank.
First Published: Apr 6, 2023 6:04 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!