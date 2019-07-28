Business
India firms up Commonwealth Games boycott threats over shooting exclusion
Updated : July 28, 2019 05:58 PM IST
Media reports have cited a lack of suitable facilities as the reason behind Birmingham's decision to axe shooting which has featured at every Games since 1966, with the exception of Edinburgh in 1970.
Indian shooters accounted for 16 of the 66 medals, including seven golds, at last year's Gold Coast Games where the country finished third.
