Homesports news

Team India fined 80 per cent of match fee fine for slow over-rate vs Bangladesh in 1st ODI defeat

Team India fined 80 per cent of match fee fine for slow over-rate vs Bangladesh in 1st ODI defeat

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 5, 2022 6:44:31 PM IST (Published)

ICC elite panel match referee Ranjan Madugalle imposed a slow over-rate sanction against India for being four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

The Indian cricket team suffered an embarrassing one-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in the first ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, December 4, as the hosts snatched victory courtesy an unbeaten 51-run 10th wicket stand between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman.

Recommended Articles

View All

Metaverse to medical devices, 5 cybersecurity risks to look out for in 2023

IST3 Min(s) Read

HealthifyMe becomes the latest startup to announce layoffs, will slash 142 jobs

IST2 Min(s) Read

'Elephant in the room' — Finance Minister red-flags gold smuggling

IST2 Min(s) Read

IT growth to further slow down in 2023 but these two tech giants may fare better: Nomura

IST5 Min(s) Read


India had Bangladesh on the ropes at one point, having reduced the hosts to 136-9 in the chase of 187-target. However, Hasan helped Bangladesh snatch an unlikely victory, hitting 38 not out from 39 balls. No. 11 batter Mustafizur Rahman contributed with an unbeaten 10 from 11 balls.
The architect of the victory, Mehidy Hasan, said he believed that he could win it for Bangladesh even though it was difficult.
Also Read |
Who is Mehidy Hasan Miraz, star of India-Bangladesh cricket match?
The misery for India however continued post the defeat as on Monday, December 5 the ICC elite panel match referee Ranjan Madugalle imposed a slow over-rate sanction against India for being four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
Team India has been fined 80% of their match fee for the offense.
India captain Rohit Sharma pled guilty to the offense and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.
The second match of the three-match series is on Wednesday, December 7.
(With agency input)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CricketIndia vs Bangladesh

Previous Article

FIFA World Cup 2022 Japan vs Croatia Live Updates: Samurai Blue target first-ever WC QF berth as they face Modric and co in RO16

Next Article

India withdraws bid to host 2027 AFC Asian Cup, Saudi Arabia left as lone bidder