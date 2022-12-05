Team India fined 80 per cent of match fee fine for slow over-rate vs Bangladesh in 1st ODI defeat

ICC elite panel match referee Ranjan Madugalle imposed a slow over-rate sanction against India for being four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

The Indian cricket team suffered an embarrassing one-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in the first ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, December 4, as the hosts snatched victory courtesy an unbeaten 51-run 10th wicket stand between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman.

India had Bangladesh on the ropes at one point, having reduced the hosts to 136-9 in the chase of 187-target. However, Hasan helped Bangladesh snatch an unlikely victory, hitting 38 not out from 39 balls. No. 11 batter Mustafizur Rahman contributed with an unbeaten 10 from 11 balls.

The architect of the victory, Mehidy Hasan, said he believed that he could win it for Bangladesh even though it was difficult.

The misery for India however continued post the defeat as on Monday, December 5 the ICC elite panel match referee Ranjan Madugalle imposed a slow over-rate sanction against India for being four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Team India has been fined 80% of their match fee for the offense.

India captain Rohit Sharma pled guilty to the offense and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The second match of the three-match series is on Wednesday, December 7.

(With agency input)