India fight rearguard as Australia sniff Sydney victory

Updated : January 10, 2021 01:06 PM IST

Needing an unlikely 407 runs to win or to bat for four sessions to save the match, India openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma made good progress by reaching 71 in the 23rd over before Josh Hazlewood had Gill caught behind for 31.
Pat Cummins got the wicket his threatening bowling deserved when he teased Rohit Sharma into a pull shot and had him caught by Mitchell Starc on the boundary for 52.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally over 1.04 cr; adds 18,645 new cases

Seven of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.37 lakh crore in market cap

Govt buys 531 lakh tonnes paddy till Jan 8 at MSP for over Rs 1 lakh crore

