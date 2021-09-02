India vs England 4th test: Virat Kohli-led Team India on back foot in 1st session; loses 3 wickets to English pacers

The English pacers swept past the Indian top order in the morning session to push India back to 54 for 3 wickets. Asked to bat first after losing the toss, India managed to reach 28 without losing a wicket only to be pounded by Woakes, whose pace more than made it to the bad form ace pacer James Anderson had today.

Woakes make India sweat

Woakes managed to get Rohit Sharma’s outside edge in the very first over he bowled, not long before Rahul was found clueless in front of an inswinger by Ollie Robinson. Pujara struggled in front of a disciplined performance by the pacers before an Anderson delivery forced him to go chasing only to end at the hands of Bairstow. While captain Kohli looks good at 18 the fact that Jadeja was asked to come at number five instead of vice-captain Rahane or Rishab Pant shows the vulnerability of the Indian batting order.

India leaves out Ashwin once again

India left out R Ashwin for the fourth consecutive Test match. While the move to leave out the spinner, arguably the best in the world surprised many, the fact that the pitch did not have much for the spinners made the choice obvious. While there were supporters for the inclusion of either Vihari or Suryakumar Yadav the duo failed to make the cut with pacers Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav coming in place of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

The story will be updated with more details