India at CWG 2022, Day 3 LIVE updates: Eyes on Jeremy Lalrinnunga in men's 67kg weightlifting final

Follow all LIVE updates from the Day 3 action of the Indian contingent at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games here.
There is still time for the weightlifting to get underway. And just to remind you that there is a lot of action lined up today. Today at 3:30 PM the India women's cricket team is back in action as they will be facing arch-rivals Pakistan.
Here is the start list of the final of the men's 67kg weightlifting final!
As we wait for the final of the the men's 67kg weightlifting to get underway, read about Jeremy Lalrinnunga who is the Youth Olympics champion
The first event of that we bring to you is the men's 67kg weightlifting final where India's Jeremy Lalrinnunga is in the contention of a medal.
Today is Day 3 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the Indian contingent after claiming four medals on Day 2, is again in the fray for medals.
