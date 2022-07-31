India at CWG 2022, Day 3 LIVE updates: Eyes on Jeremy Lalrinnunga in men's 67kg weightlifting final

There is still time for the weightlifting to get underway. And just to remind you that there is a lot of action lined up today. Today at 3:30 PM the India women's cricket team is back in action as they will be facing arch-rivals Pakistan.

Here is the start list of the final of the men's 67kg weightlifting final!

As we wait for the final of the the men's 67kg weightlifting to get underway, read about Jeremy Lalrinnunga who is the Youth Olympics champion

Youth Olympics champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga wants to add Commonwealth Games gold to his medal tally

Jeremy had burst into the scene in 2018 when he became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires. The Mizoram lifter was touted as one for the future in the sport but…

