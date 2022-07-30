India at CWG 2022, Day 2 LIVE updates: Eyes on Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting

Follow all LIVE updates from the Day 2 action of the Indian contingent at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games here.
We start with weightlifting as Men's 55kg competition is about to get underway!
India's Sanket Sargar will be seen in the action soon.
Following is India's schedule on competition day two of the Commonwealth Games on Saturday. All times in Indian Standard Time.
Swimming: Men's 200m freestyle - Heat 3: Kushagra Rawat (3.06 pm)
Artistic Gymnastics: Women's team final and individual qualification: Ruthuja Nataraj, Protistha Samanta and Praniti Naik (9 pm)
Athletics: Men's marathon final: Nitendra Singh Rawat (1.30 pm)
Badminton: Mixed team Group A: India vs Sri Lanka (1.30 pm); India vs Australia (11.30 pm)
Boxing: 54-57kg (featherweight) round of 32: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5 pm) 66-70kg (light middleweight) round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain (12am on Sunday) 86-92kg (heavyweight) round of 16: Sanjeet (1 am on Sunday)
Squash: Men's singles round of 32: Ramit Tandon (5 pm); Sourav Ghosal (6.15 pm) Women's singles round of 32: Sunaya Sara Kuruvilla (5.45 pm); Joshana Chinnapa (5.45 pm) Table
Table Tennis: Women's Group 2: India vs Guyana (2 pm) Men's Group 3: India vs Northern Ireland (4.30 pm)
Cycling: Women sprint qualifying: Mayuri Late, Triyasha Paul (02.30 pm 6.15 pm) Women's 3000m individual pursuit qualifying: Meenakshi (2.30 pm 6.15 pm) Men's Keirin first round: Esow Alben (8.30 pm 11.30 pm)
Hockey: Women's Pool A: India vs Wales (11.30 pm)
Weightlifting: Men's 55kg: Sanket Sargar (1.30 pm) Men's 61kg: Gururaja (4.15 pm) Women's 49kg: Mirabai Chanu (8 pm) Women's 55kg: S Bindyarani Devi (12:30 am on Sunday)
Lawn Bowls: Men's Triple: India vs Malta (1 pm - 6.15 pm) Women's Singles: Tania Choudhary vs Laura Daniels (Wales): 1 pm 6.15 pm Men's Pair: India vs Cook Islands (7.30 pm 12.45 am on Sunday) Women's Four: India vs Canada (7.30 pm 12.45 am on Sunday).
Hello and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's India coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. It is Day 2 of the Birmingham CWG 2022 and India is expecting its first medal today. A lot of action lined up this Saturday too!