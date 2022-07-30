Homesports news

India at CWG 2022, Day 2 LIVE updates: Eyes on Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting

By Prakhar Sachdeo  |  IST (Updated)
Follow all LIVE updates from the Day 2 action of the Indian contingent at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games here.

  • We start with weightlifting as Men's 55kg competition is about to get underway! 

    India's Sanket Sargar will be seen in the action soon. 

  • Following is India's schedule on competition day two of the Commonwealth Games on Saturday. All times in Indian Standard Time.

    Swimming: Men's 200m freestyle - Heat 3: Kushagra Rawat (3.06 pm) 

     Artistic Gymnastics: Women's team final and individual qualification: Ruthuja Nataraj, Protistha Samanta and Praniti Naik (9 pm)

    Athletics: Men's marathon final: Nitendra Singh Rawat (1.30 pm)

     Badminton: Mixed team Group A: India vs Sri Lanka (1.30 pm); India vs Australia (11.30 pm) 

     Boxing: 54-57kg (featherweight) round of 32: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5 pm) 66-70kg (light middleweight) round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain (12am on Sunday) 86-92kg (heavyweight) round of 16: Sanjeet (1 am on Sunday)

    Squash: Men's singles round of 32: Ramit Tandon (5 pm); Sourav Ghosal (6.15 pm) Women's singles round of 32: Sunaya Sara Kuruvilla (5.45 pm); Joshana Chinnapa (5.45 pm) Table

     Table Tennis: Women's Group 2: India vs Guyana (2 pm) Men's Group 3: India vs Northern Ireland (4.30 pm) 

    Cycling: Women sprint qualifying: Mayuri Late, Triyasha Paul (02.30 pm 6.15 pm) Women's 3000m individual pursuit qualifying: Meenakshi (2.30 pm 6.15 pm) Men's Keirin first round: Esow Alben (8.30 pm 11.30 pm) 

    Hockey: Women's Pool A: India vs Wales (11.30 pm) 

    Weightlifting: Men's 55kg: Sanket Sargar (1.30 pm) Men's 61kg: Gururaja (4.15 pm) Women's 49kg: Mirabai Chanu (8 pm) Women's 55kg: S Bindyarani Devi (12:30 am on Sunday) 

    Lawn Bowls: Men's Triple: India vs Malta (1 pm - 6.15 pm) Women's Singles: Tania Choudhary vs Laura Daniels (Wales): 1 pm 6.15 pm Men's Pair: India vs Cook Islands (7.30 pm 12.45 am on Sunday) Women's Four: India vs Canada (7.30 pm 12.45 am on Sunday).

  • Hello and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's India coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. It is Day 2 of the Birmingham CWG 2022 and India is expecting its first medal today. A lot of action lined up this Saturday too! 

