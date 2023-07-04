India crowned winners of SAFF Championship after defeating Kuwait in a thrilling penalty shootout

SAFF Championship: Chhetri stepped up to take the first kick and converted it successfully. Defender Sandesh Jhingan made it two strikes in a row for the Blue Tigers as Mohammad Abdullah Daham squandered his first kick by hitting the crossbar. Fawaz Al Otaibi and Chhangte scored from their respective kicks for Kuwait and India respectively as the visitors inched closer to Stimac's team in the shootout. Finally, Mahesh Singh converted his kick whereas Khalid El Ebrahim missed his attempt to make India the SAFF Championship winners for a record ninth time!

India defeated Kuwait by 5-4 in the penalty shootout of the final of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The match rounded off 1-1 in regulation time of the summit clash, which led to players from both the sides taking shots from the spot for the coveted title.

Kuwait drew the first blood in the contest as they stretched the Indian backline through their tireless efforts in the flank on both ends. Fullback Abdullah Buloushi delivered a sharp pass from the right side of the pitch that was well met and put into the back of the net by forward and No. 10 Shabib al Khaldi.

The Indian team was forced to regroup and reassess their plans. Centre-back Anwar Ali picked up a knock and had to be stretchered off the field as he was replaced by Mumbai City FC star Mehtab Singh at the heart of the backline.

Also Read:

The Kuwaiti team was gradually building up pressure till that point in time. However, the Indian frontline immediately broke into a move against the run of momentum as Sahal Abdul Samad and Lallianzuala Chhangte interlinked seamlessly for the latter to secure the equaliser in the 38th minute.

The Blue Tigers grew into the game after restoring parity and also rung in some crucial changes towards the final quarter of the match. Powerhouse midfielder Anirudh Thapa was replaced by Rohit Kumar to add some fresh legs at the centre of the park. Additionally, East Bengal FC winger Naorem Mahesh Singh came in for Ashique Kuruniyan.

However, neither side could notch the winner, which forced the game into additional time. India pushed hard for the breakthrough with a revamped XI courtesy of further susbtitutions. Udanta Singh and Subhasish Bose were roped in to boost up the activity on the flanks. Chhangte came within touching distance of bagging a brace but his shot ended up way past the goalpost in the 119th minute, which led the game into the penalty shooutout.

Penalties - As it happened

Chhetri stepped up to take the first kick and converted it successfully. Defender Sandesh Jhingan made it two strikes in a row for the Blue Tigers as Mohammad Abdullah Daham squandered his first kick by hitting the crossbar. Fawaz Al Otaibi and Chhangte scored from their respective kicks for Kuwait and India respectively as the visitors inched closer to Stimac's team.

Ahmed Al-Dhefiri stepped up and calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net. However, Udanta Singh made a mess out of his attempt and provided Kuwait a way back into the proceedings. Abdul Aziz Naji scored from his attempt to level the scores 3-3. Subhasish Bose didn't falter and got India ahead by 4-3 but Shabib Al Khaldi was on mark and netted to push the penalties into sudden death.

Mahesh Singh converted his kick whereas Khalid El Ebrahim missed his attempt to make India the SAFF Championship winners for a record ninth time!