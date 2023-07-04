India crowned winners of SAFF Championship after defeating Kuwait in a thrilling penalty shootout

SAFF Championship: Chhetri stepped up to take the first kick and converted it successfully. Defender Sandesh Jhingan made it two strikes in a row for the Blue Tigers as Mohammad Abdullah Daham squandered his first kick by hitting the crossbar. Fawaz Al Otaibi and Chhangte scored from their respective kicks for Kuwait and India respectively as the visitors inched closer to Stimac's team in the shootout. Finally, Mahesh Singh converted his kick whereas Khalid El Ebrahim missed his attempt to make India the SAFF Championship winners for a record ninth time!

India defeated Kuwait by 5-4 in the penalty shootout of the final of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The match rounded off 1-1 in regulation time of the summit clash, which led to players from both the sides taking shots from the spot for the coveted title.

Kuwait drew the first blood in the contest as they stretched the Indian backline through their tireless efforts in the flank on both ends. Fullback Abdullah Buloushi delivered a sharp pass from the right side of the pitch that was well met and put into the back of the net by forward and No. 10 Shabib al Khaldi.

The Indian team was forced to regroup and reassess their plans. Centre-back Anwar Ali picked up a knock and had to be stretchered off the field as he was replaced by Mumbai City FC star Mehtab Singh at the heart of the backline.