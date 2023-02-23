English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsIndia captain Harmanpreet Kaur doubtful for T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur doubtful for T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur doubtful for T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Prakhar Sachdeo  Feb 23, 2023 2:30:16 PM IST (Published)

Should Harmanpreet fail to regain fitness in time, opening batter Smriti Mandhana is likely to captain the team for the knock-out match. India and Australia had met in the summit clash of the last edition of the Women's T20 World Cup played in Australia. Australia beat India by 85 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to lift the Women's T20 World Cup trophy. 

Just hours before India is set to take on Australia in the semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 being played in South Africa, the Women in Blue could have been dealt a big blow.

Recommended Articles

View All
Deadline to increase your pension contribution nears — Five things to know before availing it

Deadline to increase your pension contribution nears — Five things to know before availing it

Feb 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Coach-Soch: Web3 opportunity for India — now or never

Coach-Soch: Web3 opportunity for India — now or never

Feb 23, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Read the full transcript of the interview with David Malpass, World Bank's outgoing president

Read the full transcript of the interview with David Malpass, World Bank's outgoing president

Feb 22, 2023 IST20 Min(s) Read

Who is Rajeev Raghuvanshi, the new Drug Controller General of India

Who is Rajeev Raghuvanshi, the new Drug Controller General of India

Feb 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


According to the cricket website ESPNCRICINFO, team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and leading all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar have reported sick.  According to the report, the two players have been unwell since Monday.
The Indian cricket board, the BCCI, has not released an official update on the two players yet. But the chances of the two players taking the field in Newlands, Cape Town are dim.
Should Harmanpreet fail to regain fitness in time, opening batter Smriti Mandhana is likely to captain the team for the knock-out match.
India finished second in their group with three wins out of four group-stage matches, thereby setting up a semifinal clash against Australia, which topped their group.
India and Australia had met in the summit clash of the last edition of the Women's T20 World Cup played in Australia. Australia beat India by 85 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to lift the Women's T20 World Cup trophy.
Also Read: India vs Australia women's T20 World Cup semi-final - Where to watch live stream
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CricketHarmanpreet KaurWomen's T20 World Cup

Previous Article

Delhi CM Kejriwal's PA questioned by ED in money laundering case linked to excise policy irregularities

Next Article

South Africa's Aiden Markram named as SRH's new captain

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X