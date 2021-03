India outplayed world champions England by 66 runs in the opening ODI here on Tuesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Chasing a steep 317-run target for victory, England folded for 251 in 42.1 overs despite making a dazzling start. Rookie pacer Prasidh Krishna turned it around remarkably after being taken to the cleaners early on to register figures of 4/54 in 8.1 overs, the best by a debutant.

For England, opener Jonny Bairstow top-scored with a 66-ball 94. His 135-run opening stand with Jason Roy (46) put England in a commanding position before their it all unravelled for the visitors.