India beat West Indies by 44 runs to wrap up series win

Suryakumar Yadav's fifty and Player-of-the-Match Prasidh Krishna's spell of 4/12 from nine overs helped India defeat the West Indies by 44 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match one-day international series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today.

Chasing 238 to level the series, West Indies faltered at the start as speedster Krishna knocked off Brandon King and Darren Bravo inside the first 10 overs, reducing the visitors to 38/2. Shai Hope helped steady the ship, collecting 27 runs from 53 balls before being dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal just before the drinks break. Krishna struck again a little after the break when he removed Nicholas Pooran. West Indies were able to add just 10 more runs to the board before India struck again, with Shardul Thakur sending Jason Holder back.

West Indies' Odean Smith plays a shot during the second ODI against India in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Image: AP Photo)

West Indies appeared in deep trouble with the scoreboard reading 76/5. However, Shamrah Brooks seemed unaffected by the wickets falling at the other end--he scored a steady 44 and struck up a 41-run partnership with Akeal Hossein. Things had just steadied for West Indies when, out of nowhere, Brooks played a rash shot to get caught in the deep by Suryakumar to give Deepak Hooda his first ODI wicket.

With Brooks gone, Hossein and Fabian Allen decided to take matters into their hands. The duo put together a 42-run partnership from 49 balls to frustrate the Indian bowlers. The partnership ticked over and the Windies needed just 79 runs for the win, enough to make the hosts nervous. Skipper Rohit Sharma threw the ball to Mohammed Siraj, who repaid the faith by forcing a slash from Allen on a short delivery, inducing an edge; the ball was safely pouched by Rishabh Pant. Shardul Thakur, the following over, picked up the wicket of Hossein to end the West Indies' hopes. A 34-run stand between Odeon Smith and Alzari Joseph only delayed the inevitable. Washington Sundar got Smith caught in the deep before Krishna trapped Kemar Roach in front on the last ball of 46th over to wrap things up for India.

India's Deepak Hooda bowls during the match. (Image: AP)

Earlier, in the first innings, a good bowling performance by the West Indies, led by Joseph and Smith, restricted India to just 237/8 in 50 overs. Pooran led the West Indies in the match after regular skipper Kieron Pollard was ruled out due to a niggle. Pollard's spot in the team was claimed by Smith. It was the only change in the West Indies side from the first ODI. India too had one change in the playing XI, as the returning KL Rahul replaced Ishan Kishan. Pooran won the toss and opted to field first.

India had a new opening duo as Rohit paired himself with Pant. This Patn's first time opening for India.

India's Virat Kohli takes a catch to dismiss West Indies' Odean Smith. (Image: AP)

West Indies made early inroads as the Indian captain failed to replicate his form from the first ODI; Sharma was dismissed cheaply for just 5 runs by pacer Kemar Roach. Smith then dented the Indian top-order as he picked up the wickets of Pant and Virat Kohli in the 11th over. Both, Pant and Kohli were sent back on 18. At 43/3, things looked grim for the hosts when Suryakumar Yadav strode out to the middle to join Rahul. The two batsmen were in damage control mode and engineered a 91-run stand. The partnership was broken when the two got involved in a mix-up while going for a second run on the fourth ball of the 30th over. The error caused Rahul to get run out just one run shy of 50. Suryakumar continued to hold the innings, now with Washington Sundar, and completed his half-century in the 36th over. Suryakumar's vigil in the middle came to an end when he attempted to sweep off Allen but top-edged the ball straight into the hands of Joseph at short fine-leg. His patient 64 came off 83 balls and comprised five fours.

Soon it was Hossein's chance to hurt India as he accounted for the wicket of Washington--the Indian all-rounder walked back after chipping in with a valuable 24. At the backend of the Indian innings, Joseph removed Thakur and Siraj in quick succession to ensure there was no late flourish. Meanwhile, Hooda made a brisk 29 from 25 deliveries, but Holder cut short his cameo as he got the Indian all-rounder caught at deep point on the first ball of the 48th over. Chahal and Krishna remained unbeaten at the end of the 50 overs.