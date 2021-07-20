Home

    • India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets in 2nd ODI to clinch series

    India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets in 2nd ODI to clinch series

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    India registered a series-clinching three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second One-day International here on Tuesday. Chasing 276 for a win, the Indian top-order failed to fire but a middle and lower order resurrection saw the visitors cross the finishing line, reaching 277 for 7 in 49.1 overs.

    After Suryakumar Yadav's 44-ball 53, Deepak Chahar remained not out on 69 off 82 balls while Krunal Pandya chipped with 35. For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga was the most successful bowler as he took three wickets for 37 runs with his leg spin.
    Earlier, Sri Lanka scored 275 for nine after opting to bat. Opener Avishka Fernando made 50 off 71 balls, while Charith Asalanka top-scored with 65 off 68 deliveries. For India, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal returned figures of 3/50 in 10 overs, while Bhuvneswar Kumar got 3/54).
    India had defeated the hosts by seven wickets in the opening game of the three-match series.
    Brief scores: Sri Lanka: 275/9 in 50 overs (Avishka Fernando 50, Charith Asalanka 65; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/50). India: 277 for 7 in 49.1 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 53, Deepak Chahar 69 not out, Krunal Pandya 35; Wanindu Hasaranga 3/37).
