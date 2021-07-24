Home

    • India beat New Zealand 3-2 to open hockey campaign positively in Olympics

    India beat New Zealand 3-2 to open hockey campaign positively in Olympics

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    The Indian men’s hockey team overcame some anxious closing moments before defeating New Zealand 3-2 in an intense Pool A match to open their Olympic campaign on a positive note here on Saturday.

    The Indian men’s hockey team overcame some anxious closing moments before defeating New Zealand 3-2 in an intense Pool A match to open their Olympic campaign on a positive note here on Saturday.
    Harmanpreet Singh (26th and 33rd minutes) scored a double for India, while Rupinder Pal Singh (10th) was the other goal-getter for the eight-time former champions, currently ranked fourth in the world.
    For New Zealand, Kane Russell (6th minute) and Stephen Jenness (43rd minute) scored the goals. India will next play mighty Australia on Sunday.
