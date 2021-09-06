India beat England in Oval Test to lead series 2-1

Chasing the target of 368 set by India, England lost the match by 157 runs in the fourth test match at The Oval on Monday to take a 2-1 lead. The fifth and final test will be played on Friday in Manchester.

Umesh Yadav claimed 3 wickets (60), while spinner Ravindra Jadeja and seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur took two wickets apiece.

J Anderson was caught by Rishabh Pant in a delivery of Umesh Yadav and with this England was all out at 210 in the five-match series.

Umesh Yadav took the 9th wicket of O Robinson and 8th wicket of C Woakes at 18. Shardul Thakur grabbed the crucial 7th wicket of J Root at 36.

England lost five wickets after the lunch break. The English team reached 131-2 at lunch on the final day of the evenly-poised fourth test against India.

The hosts made a strong start with a century opening partnership before India made inroads and restricted England's scoring rate with some disciplined bowling.

Haseeb Hameed was unbeaten on 62 at the interval and England captain Joe Root was on eight.

Earlier, both openers brought up their fifties before Shardul Thakur ended their fluent 100-run stand.

Rory Burns took two runs off Thakur to bring up his 50 but the seamer angled the next ball in and the opener could only edge it behind.

Hameed should also have been back in the pavilion but Mohammed Siraj dropped an easy catch at mid-on after the opener, on 56, played a reckless shot against Ravindra Jadeja.

England's highest successful run chase was when they achieved a 359-run target in the 2019 Headingley test against Australia.

