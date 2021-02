India has defeated England in the third Test of the ongoing four-match series by 10 wickets and now lead the series 2-1. With this, England is out of the reckoning for the Test Championship final. The match, which was played at the newly inaugurated and re-christened Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was wrapped up in less than two days as all batsmen struggled to play on the turning track.

It was a match that belonged to the spinners. For India, Axar Patel picked up eleven wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin became the second-fastest to reach 400 test wickets in England's second innings. For England, Jack Leach picked up four wickets while captain Joe Root took a career-best of 5-8 in India's first innings.

It was only yesterday, February 24, that Joe Root won the toss for England and elected to bat. England was shot out for a paltry 112. India didn't fare much better and was all out today for 145. England did worse in their second innings being bowled out for 81 leaving India a target of merely 49 runs in the final innings.

India did not lose a wicket in the final chase with Rohit Sharma staying unbeaten on 25 while Shubhman Gill was not out on 15.