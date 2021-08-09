India bags 7 medals at Tokyo Olympics 2020; here's a look at the journey of medallists

Long 13 years or 4,744 days is what it took for the Indian national anthem to resonate at the Olympics. Over a decade after Abhinav Bindra shot to glory at the Beijing Olympics getting India its first gold; Neeraj Chopra, the army man from Haryana, ended the nation's gold drought, becoming the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold.

Chopra's second throw in the final, which traversed a distance of 87.58 metres, sealed his victory, marking India's most successful Olympics in over 4 decades.

While Neeraj Chopra put an end to India's history of near-misses in athletics, the men in blue's triumph over Germany in the hockey bronze medal match gave Indian hockey its first medal in four decades.

India's wrestlers too did not disappoint either. Bajrang Punia, the only Indian wrestler to win three medals at the World Wrestling Championships clinched the bronze medal in the men's 65-kg category. Punia's win against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyaz-Bekov gave India its second wrestling medal in Tokyo. Before him, the unseeded Ravi Dahiya finished second in the 57-kg category.

India's boxing legend Mary Kom had to exit the Olympics early but Tokyo 2020 saw the birth of a new star, 23-year-old Lovlina Borgohain from Assam punched her way to the bronze medal demolishing many doubters along the way. But she is not satisfied with the bronze and is determined to go for gold next time.

