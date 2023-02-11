India hammered Australia by an innings and 132 runs to win the 1st Test at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur on Saturday. The stars of India's win were Player of the Match Ravindra Jadeja, captain Rohit Sharma and senior offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The two teams next travel to Delhi where the 2nd Test gets underway at the Arun Jaitley stadium on 17th February.

It took India a little over a session to pick 10 wickets in Australia's 2nd innings to wrap up the 1st Test and clinch the contest by an innings and 132 runs at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Saturday. Trailing India by 223 in their 2nd innings, Australia were bowled out for just 91, the team's lowest Test score on Indian soil.

Australia's chief tormentor in the second innings was offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin who completed a five-for. The veteran spinner, an ace against left-handed batters, accounted for five of Australia's top six batsmen. Of the 5 wickets that Ashwin claimed, four (Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Matt Renshaw, and Alex Carey) were southpaws.

With the ball turning, the Indian captain Rohit Sharma did not hesitate to attack with Ravindra Jadeja from the other end. Thanks to the spin of Ashwin and Jadeja, who claimed two scalps, Australia were left reeling at 64/6. Spinner Axar Patel and pacer Mohammed Shami claimed the remaining 3 wickets to wrap up the match and take India to a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

The day started with India resuming their 1st innings at 321/7 with Jadeja (66), and Axar (52) batting in the middle. Australia's debutant offspinner Todd Murphy got the first success for the team as he removed Jadeja, the Indian all-rounder managing to just four more runs to his overnight score.

Mohammed Shami then chanced his arm and played a quickfire cameo of 37 in 47 balls and stitching a 52-run partnership with Axar. Murphy continued to impress in his maiden Test appearance as he made Shami his 7th scalp. Pat Cummins clean bowled Axar at the cusp of the lunch break as India were eventually bowled out on exactly 400, leading Australia by 223 runs.

Earlier in the match, Cummins had won the toss on the 1st morning of the Test and opted to bat first. But Cummins's call to bat first backfired as the team was bowled out for just 177. Jadeja tormented the Australian batters in their 1st innings as he bowled a spell of 5/47 on his international comeback after a lengthy injury lay-off. India's reply to Australia's 177 was powered by Rohit's 120, with Jadeja and Axar hitting fifties in a solid rearguard action.

Jadeja was adjudged the Player of the Match for his five-for and 70 runs with the bat.

The two teams next travel to Delhi where the 2nd Test gets underway at the Arun Jaitley stadium on 17th February.

Scoreboard at the end of the opening Test match between India and Australia.

Australia 1st Innings: 177 India 1st Innings:

Rohit Sharma b Cummins 120 KL Rahul c&b Murphy 20 Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b Murphy 23 Cheteshwar Pujara c Boland b Murphy 7 Virat Kohli c Carey b Murphy 12 Suryakumar Yadav b Lyon 8 Ravindra Jadeja b Murphy 70 185 9 0 37.83 Srikar Bharat lbw b Murphy 8 Axar Patel b Cummins 84 Mohammed Shami c Carey b Murphy 37 Mohammed Siraj not out 1

Extras: (B-6, LB-1, NB-3) 10 Total: (All out in 139.3 overs)

Fall of wickets: 1-76, 2-118, 3-135, 4-151, 5-168, 6-229, 7-240, 8-328, 9-380, 10-400

Bowling: Pat Cummins 20.3-3-78-2, Scott Boland 17-4-34-0, Nathan Lyon 49-13-126-1, Todd Murphy 47-12-124-7, Marnus Labuschagne 5-0-24-0, Matt Renshaw 1-0-7-0.

Australia 2nd Innings: Usman Khawaja c Kohli b Ashwin 5 David Warner lbw b Ashwin 10 Marnus Labuschagne lbw b Jadeja 17 Steven Smith not out 25 Matt Renshaw lbw b Ashwin 2 Peter Handscomb lbw b Ashwin 6 Alex Carey lbw b Ashwin 10 Pat Cummins c Bharat b Jadeja 1 Todd Murphy c Sharma b Patel 2 Nathan Lyon b Mohammed Shami 8 Scott Boland lbw b Mohammed Shami 0

Extras: (LB-1, NB-4) 5 Total: (All out in 32.3 overs) 91

Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-26, 3-34, 4-42, 5-52, 6-64, 7-67, 8-75, 9-88, 10-91 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4.3-1-13-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 12-3-37-5, Mohammed Siraj 1-1-0-0, Ravindra Jadeja 12-3-34-2, Axar Patel 3-0-6-1.