India vs Argentina women's hockey semi-final; scores at 1-1 at half-time

Indian women's hockey team is playing Argentina on Wednesday in semi-finals with the scores equalled at one each at the half-time break.

Argentina's Maria Barronuevo scored the equaliser from a penalty corner in the second quarter, ending India's first-quarter lead of 1-0 when Gurjit Kaur had scored an early 2nd-minute goal.

India has reached the semi-final after beating Australia by 1-0, while Argentina defeated Germany by 3-0 for their semi-final spot.

The women’s team has reached this level at the Olympic game for the first time. Gurjit Kaur scored the winning goal to reach the semi-finals.

A bunch of 18 fearless and determined Indian women did the unthinkable when they stunned three-time champions Australia 1-0 on Monday.

Kaur rose to the occasion and converted India's lone penalty corner in the 22nd minute to surprise the world's number two side.

Odds were against India, led by Rani Rampal and coached by master tactician Sjoerd Marijne, exceeded expectations. India's best performance came way back in the 1980 Moscow Olympics, where they finished fourth out of six teams.

Women's hockey made its debut in the Olympics and the sport was played in a round-robin format with the top two teams qualifying for the final.

The women would look to surpass the achievements of their more-admired male counterparts here if they reach their first-ever Olympic final.

–With inputs from PTI