India all out for 325 as Ajaz Patel picks up all 10 wickets

Mumbai-born New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel created history by taking all 10 Indian first-innings wickets before Mohammed Siraj blew away the visitors' top-order, leaving them in tatters at 38 for six at tea on day two of the second Test.

With India scoring 325 in their first innings riding on Mayank Agarwal's 150 and a maiden half-century from Axar Patel (52), Siraj (4-0-19-3) rocked the Black Caps with a fiery and furious spell, getting three quick wickets.

Axar Patel (1/8), Ravichandran Ashwin (1/3) and Jayant Yadav (1/0) then kept the visitors on tenterhooks on a pitch that has both turn and bounce, which Ajaz used to a great effect during his historic figures of 47.5-12-119-10.

No marks for guessing that it is the best ever bowling figure in an innings by an overseas bowler as he equalled England off-spinner Jim Laker (10/53 vs Australia, 1956) and Anil Kumble (10/74 vs Pakistan, 1999). However, it seems that his 10-wicket haul would be the first one in a losing cause as New Zealand still need 88 runs to avoid the follow-on.

If Patel spun a web taking all 10 wickets bowling from the famous 'Tata End' as he used the rough created to extract turn and bounce, Siraj was right on the money coming from the opposite Garware Pavilion End.

One that straightened got Will Young while a well-directed bouncer ended Tom Latham vigil early. And then came the best delivery of the match -- one that angled in forcing Ross Taylor to jab at it and straightened enough to bit his bat and knock the off-stump back.

Siraj was on a hattrick but his strong leg before appeal after beating Henry Nicholls was negated by DRS. It seemed New Zealand's resistance ended at 17 for 3 as every delivery seemed to have the number of a Black Caps batter. Whether it was Ashwin or Axar, they seemed unplayable and so did Jayant, who also got a wicket just before tea.

But the morning belonged to Ajaz, who got two quick wickets in the morning before Agarwal and Axar added 67 runs for the seventh wicket to take the score towards 300-run mark.

The best delivery of the six wickets that he got on the day, was one that got Ravichandran Ashwin out as he drew the batter forward and turned enough to clip the bails.

Ashwin hilariously appealed for DRS without realising that he has been bowled as he had thought that the bowler had appealed for caught behind. The review was wasted as he had already asked for it and once he realised that he was beaten lock, stock and barrel, he didn't wait for the final verdict.

No wonder when Patel got Siraj as his 10th and final victim, Ashwin was seen giving him a standing ovation from the Indian dressing room as he led his team with the coveted ball in his hand.