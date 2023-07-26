IND vs WI ODI Series Preview: India kicks off ODI World Cup preparation against depleted West Indian unit

The Rohit Sharma-led side comes into this series on the back of a 1-0 victory in the Test series against the home team.On the other hand, the West Indian unit failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup as they failed to finish in the top two spots on the qualifying tournament conducted in Zimbabwe this month.

India will kick off their preparation for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup later this year with a three-match 50-overs game series against West Indies starting in Barbados. The first two encounters will be held at the Kensington Oval whereas the third ODI will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago. The Rohit Sharma-led side comes into this series on the back of a 1-0 victory in the Test series against the home team.

On the other hand, the West Indian unit failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup as they failed to finish in the top two spots on the qualifying tournament conducted in Zimbabwe this month. West Indies thus need to hit a reboot in terms of their prospects in ODI cricket whereas India will be gradually gearing up for the mega tournament by firstly zeroing upon their best XI in this series.

Also Read:

Predicted Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Yaannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph

Key Player to Watch Out

Suryakumar Yadav (India)

Suryakumar Yadav scored three consecutive ducks in the ODI series vs Australia in March (Image: AP)

The No. 4 position has lately been a point of pain for Team India in big tournaments. Shreyas Iyer will most likely occupy the spot when he returns from his injury layoff. Suryakumar Yadav was accommodated in the slot on the back of his heroics in the T20I format. However, the swashbuckling batter struggled with three consecutive ducks against Australia in the ODI series at home prior to the World Cup. This is his chance to play a few impactful knocks and stake a solid claim for the spot ahead of the World Cup.

Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies)

Hetmyer returns to the ODI setup after a two-year-long break

The southpaw returns to the ODI setup after nearly two years as Shimron Hetmyer will be looking to make amends to his relation with the West Indian cricket setup that has soured recently. Regardless of those setbacks, Hetmyer continues to be a top player who has flourished in T20 leagues across the world. Hetmyer averages 35.29 with a strike rate of 106.39 in 47 ODIs. He can add a lot of flair, flamboyance and power to the West Indian middle-order and his form will be one to keep an eye out for in this series.

Pitch Report

The average first innings batting score in 76 ODIs at the Kensington Oval is 246, which suggests that a fair contest between the bat and the ball is on the cards for the first couple of ODIs.

Predicted Winning Team

India has a stronger team at their disposal and has form in their side as well. A series against a depleted West Indian unit might not be what they wanted ahead of the World Cup but they should look at these three matches as an opportunity to fine tune any edges prevalent in the unit.

Where to Watch

The first ODI of the series between India and West Indies will start at 7pm IST on the Doordarshan Network. It will also be streamed simultaneously on the Fancode network.