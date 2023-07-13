homesports NewsIND vs WI Test Live Score: India looks to gain massive lead on Day 2 against depleted West Indies unit

IND vs WI Test Live Score: India looks to gain massive lead on Day 2 against depleted West Indies unit

By Tarkesh Jha  Jul 13, 2023 6:40:08 PM IST (Published)

Summary

IND vs WI Test Match Live Score: West Indies has failed to inspire any confidence with either the bat or the ball so far and India must look to capitalise on the same in the second day of the Test match. 

Live Updates

Ashwin touches a milestone of 700 International wickets; India dominates Windies on opening day
India are on course for a significant first innings lead after off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 560 to bundle out West Indies for only 150 runs on the opening day of the first test at Windsor Park in Roseau on Wednesday.
Jul 13, 2023 7:06 PM

A sneak peek into the geek of Ravichandran Ashwin after his five-wicket haul

Jul 13, 2023 6:57 PM
Which special record did Ravichandran Ashwin create on Day 1 of the first Test against West Indies?
Only Ian Botham, Wasim Akram, Mitchell Starc, and Simon Harmer have recorded such an achievement before in Test cricket. Botham and Akram had dismissed the Kiwi father-son pair of Lance and Chris Cairns. On the other hand, Starc and Harmer have gotten the duo of Shivnarine Chandrepaul and Tagenarine out previously.
Jul 13, 2023 6:46 PM

Brief Overview of Day 1

India closed out their innings at 80 for the loss of no wickets in 23 overs on the opening day of the first Test against West Indies in Dominica. Ravichandran Ashwin sparked an incredible comeback in the playing XI as he scalped five wickets to reduce the men from the Caribbean to 150 in their first innings. India replied back strongly with skipper Rohit Sharma and debutant opener Yashasvi Jaiswal remaining unbeaten at stumps. West Indies has failed to inspire any confidence with either the bat or the ball so far and India must look to capitalise on the same in the second day of the Test match. 

Jul 13, 2023 6:39 PM