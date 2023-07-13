CNBC TV18
IND vs WI Test Live Score: India looks to gain massive lead on Day 2 against depleted West Indies unit

By Tarkesh Jha   Jul 13, 2023 6:40 PM IST (Published)
IND vs WI Test Match Live Score: West Indies has failed to inspire any confidence with either the bat or the ball so far and India must look to capitalise on the same in the second day of the Test match. 

Which special record did Ravichandran Ashwin create on Day 1 of the first Test against West Indies?
Only Ian Botham, Wasim Akram, Mitchell Starc, and Simon Harmer have recorded such an achievement before in Test cricket. Botham and Akram had dismissed the Kiwi father-son pair of Lance and Chris Cairns. On the other hand, Starc and Harmer have gotten the duo of Shivnarine Chandrepaul and Tagenarine out previously.
Brief Overview of Day 1

India closed out their innings at 80 for the loss of no wickets in 23 overs on the opening day of the first Test against West Indies in Dominica. Ravichandran Ashwin sparked an incredible comeback in the playing XI as he scalped five wickets to reduce the men from the Caribbean to 150 in their first innings. India replied back strongly with skipper Rohit Sharma and debutant opener Yashasvi Jaiswal remaining unbeaten at stumps. West Indies has failed to inspire any confidence with either the bat or the ball so far and India must look to capitalise on the same in the second day of the Test match. 

Jul 13, 2023 6:39 PM
