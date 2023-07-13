IND vs WI Test Live Score: India looks to gain massive lead on Day 2 against depleted West Indies unit

Summary
Brief Overview of Day 1
India closed out their innings at 80 for the loss of no wickets in 23 overs on the opening day of the first Test against West Indies in Dominica. Ravichandran Ashwin sparked an incredible comeback in the playing XI as he scalped five wickets to reduce the men from the Caribbean to 150 in their first innings. India replied back strongly with skipper Rohit Sharma and debutant opener Yashasvi Jaiswal remaining unbeaten at stumps. West Indies has failed to inspire any confidence with either the bat or the ball so far and India must look to capitalise on the same in the second day of the Test match.