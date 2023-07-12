homesports NewsIND vs WI Live: West Indies win the toss and choose to bat first, Ishan Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal handed debut caps

IND vs WI Live: West Indies win the toss and choose to bat first, Ishan Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal handed debut caps

By Tarkesh Jha  Jul 12, 2023 7:15:40 PM IST (Updated)

IND vs WI Live Score: West Indies have won the toss and chosen to bat first in the opening Test of this two-match series. Ishan Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been handed their debuts in red-ball cricket. Jaiswal will open the batting with skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will be slotted at the No. 3 position.

Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chandrepaul to open the batting for West Indies. Mohammed Siraj with the new ball for India. 

Jul 12, 2023 7:37 PM
Analysis: Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Yashasvi Jaiswal - Who is the better option for India's Test team?
As of now, there appears to be a straightforward vacancy at the No. 3 spot in the side. If the management wishes to go ahead with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as the openers, then the only real spot that a newcomer can make his own is the one-down position. However, a discussion has been underway recently that Gill could be moved down to No. 3 with Rohit finding a new opening partner in Jaiswal. A greater clarity regarding the same will come to the fore only as the team closes on to the series against West Indies. For now, this analysis is based on whom between Jaiswal or Gaikwad fits better at No. 3.
Jul 12, 2023 7:20 PM

Harsha Bhogle commens on Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan's debut

Jul 12, 2023 7:17 PM

Confirmed Playing XIs

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj

Jul 12, 2023 7:10 PM

West Indies have won the toss and opted to field first!

Jul 12, 2023 7:04 PM

Ishan Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal set to make their debuts for India! 

Jul 12, 2023 7:02 PM
'The only two guys part of the last test we played at Dominica in 2011,' Virat Kohli pens heartfelt note for Rahul Dravid
From 2011 to now, Indian cricket has embarked on a completely new trajectory. As per the squad selection, the think-tank has tinkered with the roster to transition into a new approach and era in red ball cricket. Dravid and Kohli are two constants who continue to be around the team even today.
Jul 12, 2023 6:58 PM

Jaiswal to open with Rohit, Gill to bat at No. 3: 

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the batting with him whereas Shubman Gill will take over the No. 3 spot. Gill apparently told head coach Rahul Dravid that he has played most of his career in the red-ball format in that position and can contribute to the team in a greater capacity from there. 

Jul 12, 2023 6:54 PM
Key Players to Watch Out For
 
Kemar Roach (West Indies)
 
Kemar Roach averages merely 21.4 with the ball whilst bowling in the Caribbean, having taken 180 wickets in 41 Tests. The pacer is lethal with the new ball and extracts just the right amount of movement to catch the batsmen off-guard.
He will dish out an exciting challenge with the Duke’s ball to the Indian batsmen. The Indian side has garnered abundant experience of countering the swing extracted from that ball given that they recently played in England. However, their tackling of Roach will be a battle to watch out for in this series.
 
Virat Kohli (India)
 
All eyes naturally land on Virat Kohli whenever India take on the field in whichever format. Excluded from the T20I side, Kohli has a point to prove that he still has plenty left to contribute to the national team. He will return back fresh and recharged after a month-long break and will be edging to perform exceedingly well in this series to solidify his claim over the coveted No. 4 spot in the batting unit.
Jul 12, 2023 6:45 PM

5 batsmen who can replace Cheteshwar Pujara at No. 3 spot for India

Pujara's resilience, watertight technique and ability to bat long hours have held him in good stead in his 103-match-long Test career so far. The Indian team management seems to have signalled that they are moving on from the Saurashtra batsman by dropping him from the Test squad for the tour of West Indies. On that note, CNBCTV18 takes a look at the top players who can replace Pujara at the No. 3 spot for India.
Jul 12, 2023 6:41 PM

WI vs IND, 1st Test Preview

India will take on West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series in Dominica from July 12 onwards. The Indian team is transitioning into a new era in the red-ball format with fresh faces like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mukesh Kumar being introduced to the squad.

The tour to the Caribbean provides the Men in Blue the perfect opportunity to hit the reset button and set about in their plans for the coming two-year cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). The Rohit Sharma-led side is likely to hand out debuts to Jaiswal and wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan.

Ravichandran Ashwin can make his way back into the playing XI after the entire furore over his exclusion from the WTC final team. The pace bowling department will be spearheaded by Mohammed Siraj with Shardul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat expected to support him from either ends.
 
West Indies, on the other hand, need a complete reset considering that they faced the setback of crashing out of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifiers last month. The Test roster is completely different to their limited-overs squad and the Duke’s ball is expected to support their seamers on bowling-friendly Caribbean tracks. The team, under the leadership of Kraig Braithwate, must be looking at this opportunity to make a statement after their dismal performance in the World Cup Qualifiers.
 
Probable Playing XIs 
 
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.
 
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat.
Jul 12, 2023 6:37 PM