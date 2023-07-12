IND vs WI Live: West Indies win the toss and choose to bat first, Ishan Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal handed debut caps

Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chandrepaul to open the batting for West Indies. Mohammed Siraj with the new ball for India.
Confirmed Playing XIs
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj
West Indies have won the toss and opted to field first!
Ishan Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal set to make their debuts for India!
Jaiswal to open with Rohit, Gill to bat at No. 3:
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the batting with him whereas Shubman Gill will take over the No. 3 spot. Gill apparently told head coach Rahul Dravid that he has played most of his career in the red-ball format in that position and can contribute to the team in a greater capacity from there.
WI vs IND, 1st Test Preview
India will take on West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series in Dominica from July 12 onwards. The Indian team is transitioning into a new era in the red-ball format with fresh faces like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mukesh Kumar being introduced to the squad.
The tour to the Caribbean provides the Men in Blue the perfect opportunity to hit the reset button and set about in their plans for the coming two-year cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). The Rohit Sharma-led side is likely to hand out debuts to Jaiswal and wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan.