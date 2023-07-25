CNBC TV18
IND vs WI: Ishan Kishan rules out comparisons with Bazball as India unveils new batting strategy in 2nd Test

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 25, 2023 5:16:51 PM IST (Published)

Skipper Rohit Sharma recorded the fastest half-century of his Test career but what raised eyebrows was Kishan’s promotion to No. 4 in place of Virat Kohli. The former India skipper had scored a magnificent ton in the first innings but Kishan did justice to the call by bagging four boundaries and two sixes to get to 52 in 34 deliveries.

Indian wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan ruled out comparisons with ‘Bazball’ as India slammed 181 runs in 24 overs in their second innings of the Test against West Indies in the Port of Spain. The Men in Blue looked adamant to force a result and secure a whitewash victory in the two-match series against the Caribbean team. Showers were expected in the last couple of the days of the Test match and eventually the game resulted in a draw.

However, the Indian team gave it their all to ensure that they had a decent enough total up on board to secure a victory in their favour.
IND vs WI: Skipper Rohit Sharma smashes his fastest Test fifty
“It's not necessary that every day you come in and start playing fast cricket. That should depend on the situation. The condition of the pitches also plays a role in how quickly one can score runs,” Kishan touched upon the parallels drawn with Brendon McCullum and the style of play he has implemented in the English cricket team.
He added, “The kind of players we have and the number of formats and matches that we play, everyone knows his role -- which match one has to play in what manner. So, personally, I feel, every match we don't need to play like that (score quickly), but it should be situation-based.”
India started off their World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle with a 1-0 series vs West Indies. They will now head into a three-match One Day International (ODI) series against them with the first game taking place in Barbados on July 27.
 
