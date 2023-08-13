IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Score: Rain stops play as SKY special takes India to 161/8 in 19.4 overs

homesports NewsIND vs WI 5th T20I Live Score: Rain stops play as SKY special takes India to 161/8 in 19.4 overs

By Tarkesh Jha  Aug 13, 2023 10:01:49 PM IST (Updated)

Summary

The Men in Blue have come back from a 2-0 deficit to level the series 2-2. They have a chance of clinching the five-match contest by securing a victory in this series decider.

Live Updates

IND vs WI Live Score: India 141/6 after 18 overs

17.1: Holder to Axar, played through cover for a single, 1 

17.2: Holder to SKY, guided towards deep mid wicket for a single, 1 

17.3: Holder to Axar, played towards mid wicket for a single, 1 

17.4: Holder to SKY, lofts over the cover region for a boundary, 4 

17.5: Holder to SKY, trapped in front of stumps! Powell reviews and sends the star Indian batter back! SKY lbw Holder (61 off 45)

17.6: Holder to Arshdeep, played along the line for a single, 1

Aug 13, 2023 9:55 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: India 133/5 after 17 overs

16.1: Shepherd to Hardik, wide way outside off stump, 1 

16.1: Shepherd to Hardik, smashed down the ground for a MAXIMUM, 6 

16.2: Shepherd to Hardik, tries to go down mid-wicket but caught by Holder in the deep, OUT! Hardik c Holder b Shepherd (14 off 18)

16.3: Shepherd to Axar, played down mid wicket for a single, 1

16.4: Shepherd to SKY, play and a miss hitting the pads, 0 

16.5: Shepherd to SKY, flicked to deep square leg for a single, 1 

16.6: Shepherd to Axar, single to round off the over, 1

16.4=5: Shepherd to SKY, 

Aug 13, 2023 9:52 PM
Aug 13, 2023 9:29 PM

Rain stops play as India stands at 121/4 after 15.5 overs

15.1: Joseph to SKY, smashed over covers for a MAXIMUM, 6! 50 up for SKY!

15.2: Joseph to SKY, flicked away for a single, 1 

15.3: Joseph to Hardik, angling in hits the pads, 0 

15.4: Joseph to Hardik, wide down the leg side, 1

15.4: Joseph to Hardik, full toss and the bowler drops a caught & bowled opportunity, 0 

15.5: Joseph to Hardik, pace off and the batter fails to get this one away, 1 

Aug 13, 2023 9:24 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: India 112/4 after 15 overs

14.1: Shepherd to SKY, full toss slammed over mid wicket for a MAXIMUM, 6

14.2: Shepherd to SKY, driven to extra cover for a single, 1 

14.3: Shepherd to Hardik, guides along the line of the delivery for a single, 1 

14.4: Shepherd to SKY, slow bouncer deceives the batter, 0 

14.5: Shepherd to SKY, wide way outside the off stump, 1

14.5: Sheperd to SKY, dot in the penultimate delivery of the over, 0 

14.6: Shepherd to SKY, retains the strike with a single, 1

Aug 13, 2023 9:17 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: India 102/4 after 14 overs

13.1: Chase to SKY, nudged on the off side for a single, 1 

13.2: Chase to Hardik, plays with the turn for a single, 1 

13.3: Chase to SKY, played down the ground for a single, 1 

13.4: Chase to Hardik, straight to the fielder at mid on for a dot, 0 

13.5: Chase to Hardik, driven past cover for a single, 1 

13.6: Chase to SKY, easy pickings for a single, 1

Aug 13, 2023 9:12 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: India 97/4 after 13 overs

12.1: Akeal to SKY, flatter and only a single, 1 

12.2: Akeal to Hardik, played towards deep cover, 1 

12.3: Akeal to SKY, played past cover for a single, 1 

12.4: Akeal to Hardik, cannot clear the inner circle, 0 

12.5: Akeal to Hardik, straight to the fielder at cover, 0 

12.6: Akeal to Hardik, the spinner rounds off a tidy over, 0 

Aug 13, 2023 9:09 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: 89/4 after 11 overs

10.1: Shepherd to SKY, Powell drops the Indian vice-captain in the deep, 1

10.2: Shepherd to Samson, movement off the surface and caught behind the stump, OUT! Samson c Pooran b Shepherd (13 off 9)

10.3: Shepherd to Hardik, played towards cover for a dot, 0 

10.4: Shepherd to Hardik, played through extra cover for a single, 1 

10.5: Shepherd to SKY, survives an LBW appeal, 0 

10.6: Shepherd to SKY, single to round off the over, 1

Aug 13, 2023 9:07 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: India 86/3 after 10 overs

9.1: Chase to Samson, dot to start off the over, 0 

9.2: Chase to Samson, full toss creamed past cover for a boundary, 4 

9.3: Chase to Samson, cut past point for a single, 1

9.4: Chase to SKY, played to long on for a single, 1 

9.5: Chase to Samson, played past mid wicket for a single, 1 

9.6: Chase to SKY, nudged down the track for a single, 1

Aug 13, 2023 8:51 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: India 78/3 after 9 overs

8.1: Joseph to Samson, single to get off the strike, 1 

8.2: Joseph to SKY, a dynamic cover drive for a boundary, 4 

8.3: Joseph to SKY, guided to third man for a dot, 0 

8.4: Joseph to SKY, lofted dangerous to cover point but survives, 1

8.5: Joseph to Samson, cut away for a boundary, 4 

8.6: Joseph to SKY, driven past cover for a single, 1

Aug 13, 2023 8:47 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: India 67/3 after 8 overs

7.1: Chase to SKY, swept down the ground for a boundary, 4 

7.2: Chase to SKY, single to rotate the strike, 1 

7.3: Chase to Tilak, down the leg side for a wide, 1

7.3: Chase to Tilak, defended off the frontfoot for a dot, 0 

7.4: Chase to Tilak, beats him in air for a dot, 0 

7.5: Chase to Tilak, full and the bowler dives to take a maginificant catch, OUT! Tilak c & b Chase (27 off 18) 

7.6: Chase to Samson, played down the ground for a single, 1

Aug 13, 2023 8:42 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: 60/2 after 7 overs

6.1: Holder to Tilak, rolls the fingers and deceives the batter, 0 

6.2: Holder to Tilak, defends off the frontfoot for a single, 1 

6.3: Holder to SKY, wide down the leg side, 1 

6.3: Holder to SKY, pace off but an ACROBATIC fielding effort by Rovman Powell to save a definite sixer, 1

6.4: Holder to Tilak, bowls into the batter and he defends it for a dot, 0 

6.5: Holder to Tilak, lofts along the line of the ball for a MAXIMUM, 6 

6.6: Holder to Tilak, on the hard length and only a dot, 0  

Aug 13, 2023 8:35 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: India 51/2 after 6 overs

5.1: Alzarri to Tilak, driven to mid-off for a dot, 0 

5.2: Alzarri to Tilak, carved on the leg side for a boundary, 4 

5.3: Alzarri to Tilak, picked up over fine leg for a MAXIMUM, 6 

5.4: Alzarri to Tilak, maximising the powerplay overs by fetching another important boundary, 4 

5.5: Alzarri to Tilak, deliberately cuts in a way that the ball beats the short third man fielder en route the boundary line, 4 

5.6: Alzarri to Tilak, steals a single through mid-off, 1 

Aug 13, 2023 8:29 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: India 32/2 after 5 overs

4.1: Akeal to SKY, keeps it down to a dot, 0 

4.2: Akeal to SKY, played to long off for a single, 1 

4.3: Akeal to Tilak, nudged to fine leg for a dot, 0 

4.4: Akeal to Tilak, on the stump line and only a dot, 0 

4.5: Akeal to Tilak, guided towards deep mid-wicket for a single, 1 

4.6: Akeal to SKY, smashed over the bowler's head for a MAXIMUM, 6 

Aug 13, 2023 8:23 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: India 24/2 after 4 overs

3.1: Holder to SKY, wide down the leg side, 1

3.1: Holder to SKY, another wide here, 1 

3.1: Holder to SKY, punched straight to the fielder at cover point, 0 

3.2: Holder to SKY, cut past point for a boundary, 4 

3.3: Holder to SKY, pulled but can't clear the inner circle, 0 

3.4: Holder to SKY, flicked to the fielder at mid-wicket, 0 

3.5: Holder to SKY, played straight to the fielder at mid-off, 0 

3.6: Holder to SKY, pulled to deep square leg but only a single, 1

Aug 13, 2023 8:20 PM