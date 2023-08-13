IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Score: Rain stops play as SKY special takes India to 161/8 in 19.4 overs

IND vs WI Live Score: India 141/6 after 18 overs
17.1: Holder to Axar, played through cover for a single, 1
17.2: Holder to SKY, guided towards deep mid wicket for a single, 1
17.3: Holder to Axar, played towards mid wicket for a single, 1
17.4: Holder to SKY, lofts over the cover region for a boundary, 4
17.5: Holder to SKY, trapped in front of stumps! Powell reviews and sends the star Indian batter back! SKY lbw Holder (61 off 45)
17.6: Holder to Arshdeep, played along the line for a single, 1
IND vs WI Live Score: India 133/5 after 17 overs
16.1: Shepherd to Hardik, wide way outside off stump, 1
16.1: Shepherd to Hardik, smashed down the ground for a MAXIMUM, 6
16.2: Shepherd to Hardik, tries to go down mid-wicket but caught by Holder in the deep, OUT! Hardik c Holder b Shepherd (14 off 18)
16.3: Shepherd to Axar, played down mid wicket for a single, 1
16.4: Shepherd to SKY, play and a miss hitting the pads, 0
16.5: Shepherd to SKY, flicked to deep square leg for a single, 1
16.6: Shepherd to Axar, single to round off the over, 1
Rain stops play as India stands at 121/4 after 15.5 overs
15.1: Joseph to SKY, smashed over covers for a MAXIMUM, 6! 50 up for SKY!
15.2: Joseph to SKY, flicked away for a single, 1
15.3: Joseph to Hardik, angling in hits the pads, 0
15.4: Joseph to Hardik, wide down the leg side, 1
15.4: Joseph to Hardik, full toss and the bowler drops a caught & bowled opportunity, 0
15.5: Joseph to Hardik, pace off and the batter fails to get this one away, 1
IND vs WI Live Score: India 112/4 after 15 overs
14.1: Shepherd to SKY, full toss slammed over mid wicket for a MAXIMUM, 6
14.2: Shepherd to SKY, driven to extra cover for a single, 1
14.3: Shepherd to Hardik, guides along the line of the delivery for a single, 1
14.4: Shepherd to SKY, slow bouncer deceives the batter, 0
14.5: Shepherd to SKY, wide way outside the off stump, 1
14.5: Sheperd to SKY, dot in the penultimate delivery of the over, 0
14.6: Shepherd to SKY, retains the strike with a single, 1
IND vs WI Live Score: India 102/4 after 14 overs
13.1: Chase to SKY, nudged on the off side for a single, 1
13.2: Chase to Hardik, plays with the turn for a single, 1
13.3: Chase to SKY, played down the ground for a single, 1
13.4: Chase to Hardik, straight to the fielder at mid on for a dot, 0
13.5: Chase to Hardik, driven past cover for a single, 1
13.6: Chase to SKY, easy pickings for a single, 1
IND vs WI Live Score: India 97/4 after 13 overs
12.1: Akeal to SKY, flatter and only a single, 1
12.2: Akeal to Hardik, played towards deep cover, 1
12.3: Akeal to SKY, played past cover for a single, 1
12.4: Akeal to Hardik, cannot clear the inner circle, 0
12.5: Akeal to Hardik, straight to the fielder at cover, 0
12.6: Akeal to Hardik, the spinner rounds off a tidy over, 0
IND vs WI Live Score: 89/4 after 11 overs
10.1: Shepherd to SKY, Powell drops the Indian vice-captain in the deep, 1
10.2: Shepherd to Samson, movement off the surface and caught behind the stump, OUT! Samson c Pooran b Shepherd (13 off 9)
10.3: Shepherd to Hardik, played towards cover for a dot, 0
10.4: Shepherd to Hardik, played through extra cover for a single, 1
10.5: Shepherd to SKY, survives an LBW appeal, 0
10.6: Shepherd to SKY, single to round off the over, 1
IND vs WI Live Score: India 86/3 after 10 overs
9.1: Chase to Samson, dot to start off the over, 0
9.2: Chase to Samson, full toss creamed past cover for a boundary, 4
9.3: Chase to Samson, cut past point for a single, 1
9.4: Chase to SKY, played to long on for a single, 1
9.5: Chase to Samson, played past mid wicket for a single, 1
9.6: Chase to SKY, nudged down the track for a single, 1
IND vs WI Live Score: India 78/3 after 9 overs
8.1: Joseph to Samson, single to get off the strike, 1
8.2: Joseph to SKY, a dynamic cover drive for a boundary, 4
8.3: Joseph to SKY, guided to third man for a dot, 0
8.4: Joseph to SKY, lofted dangerous to cover point but survives, 1
8.5: Joseph to Samson, cut away for a boundary, 4
8.6: Joseph to SKY, driven past cover for a single, 1
IND vs WI Live Score: India 67/3 after 8 overs
7.1: Chase to SKY, swept down the ground for a boundary, 4
7.2: Chase to SKY, single to rotate the strike, 1
7.3: Chase to Tilak, down the leg side for a wide, 1
7.3: Chase to Tilak, defended off the frontfoot for a dot, 0
7.4: Chase to Tilak, beats him in air for a dot, 0
7.5: Chase to Tilak, full and the bowler dives to take a maginificant catch, OUT! Tilak c & b Chase (27 off 18)
7.6: Chase to Samson, played down the ground for a single, 1
IND vs WI Live Score: 60/2 after 7 overs
6.1: Holder to Tilak, rolls the fingers and deceives the batter, 0
6.2: Holder to Tilak, defends off the frontfoot for a single, 1
6.3: Holder to SKY, wide down the leg side, 1
6.3: Holder to SKY, pace off but an ACROBATIC fielding effort by Rovman Powell to save a definite sixer, 1
6.4: Holder to Tilak, bowls into the batter and he defends it for a dot, 0
6.5: Holder to Tilak, lofts along the line of the ball for a MAXIMUM, 6
6.6: Holder to Tilak, on the hard length and only a dot, 0
IND vs WI Live Score: India 51/2 after 6 overs
5.1: Alzarri to Tilak, driven to mid-off for a dot, 0
5.2: Alzarri to Tilak, carved on the leg side for a boundary, 4
5.3: Alzarri to Tilak, picked up over fine leg for a MAXIMUM, 6
5.4: Alzarri to Tilak, maximising the powerplay overs by fetching another important boundary, 4
5.5: Alzarri to Tilak, deliberately cuts in a way that the ball beats the short third man fielder en route the boundary line, 4
5.6: Alzarri to Tilak, steals a single through mid-off, 1
IND vs WI Live Score: India 32/2 after 5 overs
4.1: Akeal to SKY, keeps it down to a dot, 0
4.2: Akeal to SKY, played to long off for a single, 1
4.3: Akeal to Tilak, nudged to fine leg for a dot, 0
4.4: Akeal to Tilak, on the stump line and only a dot, 0
4.5: Akeal to Tilak, guided towards deep mid-wicket for a single, 1
4.6: Akeal to SKY, smashed over the bowler's head for a MAXIMUM, 6
IND vs WI Live Score: India 24/2 after 4 overs
3.1: Holder to SKY, wide down the leg side, 1
3.1: Holder to SKY, another wide here, 1
3.1: Holder to SKY, punched straight to the fielder at cover point, 0
3.2: Holder to SKY, cut past point for a boundary, 4
3.3: Holder to SKY, pulled but can't clear the inner circle, 0
3.4: Holder to SKY, flicked to the fielder at mid-wicket, 0
3.5: Holder to SKY, played straight to the fielder at mid-off, 0
3.6: Holder to SKY, pulled to deep square leg but only a single, 1