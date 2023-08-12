India will be eyeing a series leveling win against the West Indies in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday. While the West Indies clinches the first two match of the series, India bounced back to win the third match.

India endured a poor start in the series as it lost the first two matches of the series by 4 runs and 2 wickets respectively. But the Hardik Pandya led team bounced back in the crucial third T20I and notched a victory by 7 wickets to stay alive in the series.

Indian batters came under severe criticism for their lackadaisical show in the first two matches with only new comer Tilak Varma showing some promise with the scores of 39 and 51. But India's batting prowess came to the fore in the the previous match as India chased down the target of 160 in 17.5 overs with 7 wickets to spare. India's successful run chase was powered by star batsman Suryakumar Yadav who smashed a breathtaking 83 in 44 balls. Varma also continued his good form as he hit an unbeaten 49. Varma's batting exploits in the series has impressed many as they are now vouching for the left-handers inclusion in the India's World Cup squad.

India's bowling also looked in good shape in the previous encounter with Kuldeep Yadav picking up 3 wickets on his return. The left-arm wrist spinner was forced to miss the second match after picking up a knock during one of the team's net sessions. Yadav along with fellow leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal have been a big headache for the West Indies batsmen as the duo have picked 4 wickets each so far in the tournament. The slow turning pitches have so far assisted the Indian spin duo.

If there is one area of grave concern for India at the moment, it is the form of opener Shubman Gill. The stylish batsman has been dismissed on the scores of 3, 7 and 6. Gill's opening partner Ishan Kishan also disappointed in the first two matches and was consequently dropped for the third match in favour of Yashavi Jaiswal. India will hope that Gill and Jaiswal bring their A game for the must-win match.

In the opposition camp, West Indies batting thus far has been reliant of Nicholas Pooran. The big hitting left hander scored 41 and 67 in the two West Indies wins. Captain Rovman Powell has also found good form with the bat with the scores of 40 and 48* in the first and the third match. The team's opening pair of Brandon King and Kyle Mayers have thus far been mediocre.

It has been more of a collective show from the West Indies bowlers with the likes of Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein picking 4, 3 and 3 wickets respectively.

West Indies will also have to be vary of India's impressive record in this stadium. India have played six T20Is against the West Indies at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill and ended up on the winning side in four of those.

Possible playing XI

India's possible playing XI: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies' possible playing XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Players to watch out for

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav vs West Indies (Image: AP) Suryakumar Yadav vs West Indies (Image: AP)

Suryakumar Yadav heads into the match on the back of a match-winning knock. Should Suryakumar be in his groove once more West Indies will find it hard to stop him.

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is the West Indies' best T20 batsman at the moment. The hard-hitting left hander can reduce any bowling attack to pieces if he is on song.

Match time and where to watch

The match will get underway at 7.30 PM IST. The match will be broadcast on the Sports 18 channel. Online it will be streamed on the Jio Cinema and the FanCode apps.