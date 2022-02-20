0

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Surya Kumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer guides India to 184/5 in 20 overs

By Pradeep Suresh   IST (Published)
Asked to bat first in the third and final match of the three-match series, India struggled to score after losing wickets in regular intervals.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Surya Kumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer guides India to 184/5 in 20 overs
A superb half-century by Suryakumar Yadav (65) and Venkatesh Iyer compiled 81 runs in the final five overs of the innings to guide India to an impressive total in the final T20 match against West Indies in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.
Asked to bat first in the third and final match of the three-match series, India struggled to score after losing wickets in regular intervals. Struggling at 93/4 in the 14th over, it seemed India will struggle to make it to 150. However, the duo of Surya Kumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer (35*) counter-attacked and changed the momentum of the game.
Earlier, India, who had already won the series, decided to test their bench strength by resting veterans like Kohli, Pant and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. They were replaced by debutants Ruturaj Gaikwad and Avesh Khan along with Shreyas Iyer.
 
