India will look to save itself from the embarrassment of a series loss against the West Indies when it takes field in Providence Stadium, Guyana on Tuesday for the third T20I of the five-match series.

India find itself 0-2 down in the series after lackluster shows in the first two matches of the series. West Indies won the opening match in Trinidad by 4 runs before clinching the second game in Guyana by 2 wickets. India will now have to win the remaining three matches to keep its perfect record in bilateral T20Is against the West Indies intact.

The Hardik Pandya-led side has come under criticism for its lethargic show thus far. A batting line up studded with the likes of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson and Pandya himself has failed to deliver of slow turning pitches. Only new comer Tilak Varma has shone with the returns of 39 in Trinidad followed by a maiden fifty in Guyana.

Bowlers in contrast have come up with some decent performances so far. Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal picked two wickets each in Trinidad. In Guyana Pandya claimed three scalps and Chahal again had two victims to his name.

In the second match Pandya's captaincy also came under scrutiny. The Indian captain he did not let Chahal complete the quota of four overs despite the West Indies struggling against the leg spinner. Pandya also did not bowl a single over from Axar Patel and played Patel as a pure batsman in the playing XI.

Another issue that has held India back in the series so far is the inability of the lower order batters to score runs. A failing top order has put pressure on the lower order batsmen. But the likes of Arshdeep, Mukesh Kumar, Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi are not best known for their batting abilities.

With series at stake, will Pandya be forced to rejig his playing XI for the third match?

The two players who can instantly make a difference are Yashasvi Jaiswal and Umran Malik. While Jaiswal cat set the stage of fire with his batting, Malik can cause discomfort in the West Indies camp with his brute pace.

Meanwhile, West Indies, after a while finds itself in a position of strength. With two wins West Indies have bucked the recent trend where the team has most likely found itself in a position to catch up in a series.

Nichollas Pooran, West Indies' best T20 batter at the moment, is enjoying his time against the Indian bowlers. Pooran has returned with the scores of 41 and 67 so far. Captain Rovman Powell also played a handy knock of 48 in the series opener. If there is one area where West Indies will like to improve is their batting in the Powerplay. The team has lost five wickets inside the Powerplay in the first two matches.

The team's bowling looks sorted with Obed McCoy, Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd claiming two wickets each in the first match. Shepherd again picked two wickets in the second game and this time he was supported by Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph claiming two scalps each.

Given the team is on a successful run, it would not want to fiddle with the winning combination.

Predicted playing XI

India's possible playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies' possible playing XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Players to watch out for

Tilak Varma

India will be yet again banking on a young Tilak Varma to come good with the bat. Varma will be high on confidence after striking his maiden international fifty in the previous game.

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is on song since the Major League Cricket final where he struck an unbeaten hundred. The left handed power hitter has carried his good form against India as well. West Indies will hope that Pooran continues his good form against India in the 3rd T20I as well.

Match time, live stream and where to watch

The match will get underway at 8pm IST. The match will be streamed live on FanCode and Jio Cinemas.