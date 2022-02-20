IND vs WI 3rd T20I preview: Pant, Kohli's absence could pave way for Gaikwad and Iyer

India would be eyeing another 3-0 series win over West Indies when the two teams lock horns in the third and final T20I at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India enjoy a 2-0 unassailable lead in the series after winning the second game by 8 runs. Earlier this month, India registered a 3-0 series win over West Indies in the three-match ODI series played at Ahmedabad.

India will be forced to make changes in its playing XI as former skipper Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant will not be available for selection. On the eve of the third game, chairman of India's team selection committee Chetan Sharma announced that the two players have been permitted to take a short break and leave the team's bio-bubble. In Pant's absence, wicketkeeping duties would fall on the shoulder of Ishan Kishan. The two vacant spots in the playing XI should go to batters - Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad - unless Rohit Sharma decides to opt for extra bowling options. It would also be worth noting if the team continues with Kishan at the top of the order. Kishan has struggled to give the team fast starts. In that scenario, Gaikwad could walk out to open the innings with the Indian captain.

Indian bowlers have been good in the two matches. Legspinner Ravi Bishnoi impressed on his T20I debut in the first game as he picked two wickets and walked away with the Player of the Match trophy. Fellow leggie Yuzvendra Chahal has picked the wicket of West Indies opener Kyle Mayers in the two matches, thus denying the visitors a long partnership at the top of the order. The penultimate over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the second match turned the tied in India’s favour. In the same match, Rovman Powell hit Harshal Patel for two sixes in the last over. But Patel kept his calm under pressure to take India to win. The bowling department doesn’t call for any change. But with the series in the pocket, the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav could be given a chance.

There will be desperation in the West Indies camp. The team almost won the second T20I, thanks to pyrotechnics from by Powell and Nicholas Pooran. Big hits aside, the two could not provide the finishing touch in the chase. The two batters have been in great form in the T20s recently and their form provides some hope to the side. Another bright spot in an otherwise lackadaisical show is form of all-rounder Roston Chase with the ball. Chase with his offspin has picked 5 wickets in two matches. Chase has picked the wicket of Sharma twice and also accounted for the wickets of Kohli, Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. Form of opener Brandon King will be a cause of concern for the team. King departed on just 4 in the first game and scored a slowish 22 in 30 balls in a tough chase. Likes of Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Domnic Drakes and Hayden Walsh Jr. have warmed the bench in the first two games. With the team wanting to close the tour with a win these players could be given a chance.