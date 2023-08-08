homesports NewsIND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Score: West Indies put up 159/5 after 20 overs as Rovman Powell finishes off strongly

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Score: West Indies put up 159/5 after 20 overs as Rovman Powell finishes off strongly

By Tarkesh Jha  Aug 8, 2023 9:38:40 PM IST (Updated)

West Indies have won the toss and chosen to bowl first. Yashasvi Jaiswal will be debuting for the Indian team as the visitors look to crawl their way back in the series after going 2-0 down.

Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal to kick off the chase for India. Obed McCoy with the new ball for the home team.

Aug 8, 2023 9:52 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: West Indies 159/5 after 20 overs 

19.1: Mukesh to Powell, straight into the block hole, 0 

19.2: Mukesh to Powell, inside edge stopped well by Samson, 1 

19.3: Mukesh to Shepherd, outsmarts the batsman with a wide fuller delivery, 0 

19.4: Mukesh to Shepherd, hits the yorker again, 1 

19.5: Mukesh to Powell, full toss slammed out of the ground for a MAXIMUM, 6 

19.6: Mukesh to Powell, misses the line and length of the wide yorker, 1 

19.6: Mukesh to Powell, yorker and fetches a quick couple of runs, 2

Aug 8, 2023 9:37 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: West Indies 148/5 after 19 overs

18.1: Arshdeep to Powell, in the zone and out of the park, MAXIMUM! 6 runs! 

18.2: Arshdeep to Powell, fetches a quick couple of runs towards off, 2 

18.3: Arshdeep to Powell, takes the pace off but only a wide, 1 

18.3: Arshdeep to Powell, slower one hit over the off side for a MAXIMUM, 6!

18.4: Arshdeep to Powell, mixes the over up with a fine short one, 0 

18.5: Arshdeep to Powell, way outside off for a wide, 1 

18.5: Arshdeep to Powell, chipped to deep square leg for a single, 1 

18.6: Arshdeep to Shepherd, slower one to finish the over, 0 

Aug 8, 2023 9:31 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: West Indiesw 131/5 after 18 overs

17.1: Mukesh to Hetmyer, holes out to long off, OUT! Hetmyer c Tilak b Mukesh (9 off 8)

17.2: Mukesh to Shepherd, follows up with a brilliant yorker, 0 

17.3: Mukesh to Shepherd, single to hand the strike back to Powell, 1 

17.4: Mukesh to Powell, slashes past backward point for a boundary, 4 

17.5: Mukesh to Powell, retains the strike with a quick couple of runs, 2 

17.6: Mukesh to Powell, pulled towards deep mid-wicket for a couple, 2 

Aug 8, 2023 9:25 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: West Indies 123/4 after 17 overs

16.1: Arshdeep to Powell, drilled for a single on the off side, 1 

16.2: Arshdeep to Hetmyer, full toss but only a single, 1 

16.3: Arshdeep to Powell, hits the yorker length nearly, 1 

16.4: Arshdeep to Hetmyer, pulled past fine leg for a boundary, 4 

16.5: Arshdeep to Hetmyer, pulled straight towards mid wicket for a couple, 2 

16.6: Arshdeep to Hetmyer, rounds off with a single, 1 

Aug 8, 2023 9:19 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: West Indies 113/4 after 16 overs

15.1: Chahal to Powell, guided down fine leg for a couple, 2 

15.2: Chahal to Powell, paddle swept for a couple of runs, 2 

15.3: Chahal to Powell, nudged towards the leg side for a single, 1 

15.4: Chahal to Hetmyer, played on the square of leg for a single, 1 

15.5: Chahal to Powell, worked towards long on for a single, 1 

15.6: Chahal to Hetmyer, India review unsuccessfuly for LBW, 0 

Aug 8, 2023 9:14 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: 106/4 after 15 overs

14.1: Kuldeep to Pooran, beats him in the air and stumps the batsman out! Pooran st Samson b Kuldeep (20 off 12) 

14.2: Kuldeep to Powell, single to start off the innings, 1 

14.3: Kuldeep to King, steps down the track but only a dot, 0 

14.4: Kuldeep to King, hits the pads but still a dot, 0 

14.5: Kuldeep to King, thrown way outside off and dismisses him caught & bowled! King c & b Kuldeep (42 off 42) 

14.6: Kuldeep to Hetmyer, dot to round off the over, 0 

Aug 8, 2023 9:08 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: West Indies 105/2 after 14 overs

12.1: Hardik to King, leg byes for a single, 1 

12.2: Hardik to Pooran, steps down and slams through mid-off for a boundary, 4 

12.3: Hardik to Pooran, guided towards fine leg for a single, 1 

12.4: Hardik to King, hit straight past the bowler for a boundary, 4 

12.5: Hardik to King, slogs to mid-wicket for a single, 1

12.6: Hardik to Pooran, single to round off the over, 1

Aug 8, 2023 9:02 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: West Indies 93/2 after 13 overs

12.1: Kuldeep to King, played against the spin for a single, 1 

12.2: Kuldeep to Pooran, fuller and misses the bat, 0 

12.3: Kuldeep to Pooran, steps down and connects for a maximum, 6 

12.4: Kuldeep to Pooran, reverse swept point for a boundary, 4 

12.5: Kuldeep to Pooran, nudged down mid-wicket for a single, 1 

12.6: Kuldeep to King, inside edge towards fine leg for a single, 1 

Aug 8, 2023 8:57 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: West Indies 80/2 after 12 overs

11.1: Hardik to Pooran, on the length and only a dot, 0 

11.2: Hardik to Pooran, miscues the big shot and fetches a single, 1 

11.3: Hardik to King, cut away for a single, 1 

11.4: Hardik to Pooran, upper edge towards fine leg for a single, 1 

11.5: Hardik to King, hits the pads for a dot, 0 

11.6: Hardik to King, full toss played away to long on for a single, 1

Aug 8, 2023 8:53 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: West Indies 76/2 after 11 overs

10.1: Kuldeep to Charles, bye single as Samson misses the ball, 1 

10.2: Kuldeep to King, away from his hitting range and only a single, 1 

10.3: Kuldeep to Charles, directed straight at stumps and a dot, 0 

10.4: Kuldeep to Charles, awkward bounce surprises the batsman, 0 

10.5: Kuldeep to Charles, plumb in front of stumps and out LBW! Charles LBW Kuldeep (12 off 14)

10.6: Charles to Pooran, swept away for a single, 1 

Aug 8, 2023 8:49 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: West Indies 73/1 after 10 overs

9.1: Axar to King, darted down the leg side for a dot, 0 

9.2: Axar to King, gets off the strike with a single, 1 

9.3: Axar to Charles, outside edge dances down third man for a boundary, 4 

9.4: Axar to Charles, gets some awkward bounce and fetches a dot, 0 

9.5: Axar to Charles, secures another dot by beating the bat, 0 

9.6: Axar to Charles, rounds off with a single, 1

Aug 8, 2023 8:41 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: West Indies 67/1 after 9 overs

8.1: Chahal to King, in the air but short of the fielder at long on, 1 

8.2: Chahal to Charles, played towards long on for a single, 1 

8.3: Chahal to King, hit towards deep mid-wicket for a single, 1 

8.4: Chahal to Charles, just over the fielder at slip for a couple, 2 

8.5: Chahal to Charles, hit on pads but ball going down the leg side, 0 

8.6: Chahal to Charles, slammed down the leg side for a maximum, 6

Aug 8, 2023 8:39 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: West Indies 56/1 after 8 overs

 

Aug 8, 2023 8:35 PM

7.1: Axar to King, driven for a single, 1 

7.2: Axar to Mayers, keeps it down to a dot, 0 

7.3: Axar to Mayers, works it into the gap on off for a boundary, 4 

7.4: Axar to Mayers, top edge and Arshdeep takes the catch at fine leg, OUT! Mayers c Arshdeep b Axar (25 off 20)

Aug 8, 2023 8:33 PM