CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsIND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Score: Kuldeep picks two wickets in an over to stifle the West Indian innings

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Score: Kuldeep picks two wickets in an over to stifle the West Indian innings

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Score: Kuldeep picks two wickets in an over to stifle the West Indian innings
Read Time1 Min Read
Profile image
By Tarkesh Jha   Aug 8, 2023 9:09 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

West Indies have won the toss and chosen to bowl first. Yashasvi Jaiswal will be debuting for the Indian team as the visitors look to crawl their way back in the series after going 2-0 down.

IND vs WI Live Score: West Indies 123/4 after 17 overs

16.1: Arshdeep to Powell, drilled for a single on the off side, 1 

16.2: Arshdeep to Hetmyer, full toss but only a single, 1 

16.3: Arshdeep to Powell, hits the yorker length nearly, 1 

16.4: Arshdeep to Hetmyer, pulled past fine leg for a boundary, 4 

16.5: Arshdeep to Hetmyer, pulled straight towards mid wicket for a couple, 2 

16.6: Arshdeep to Hetmyer, rounds off with a single, 1 

Aug 8, 2023 9:19 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: West Indies 113/4 after 16 overs

15.1: Chahal to Powell, guided down fine leg for a couple, 2 

15.2: Chahal to Powell, paddle swept for a couple of runs, 2 

15.3: Chahal to Powell, nudged towards the leg side for a single, 1 

15.4: Chahal to Hetmyer, played on the square of leg for a single, 1 

15.5: Chahal to Powell, worked towards long on for a single, 1 

15.6: Chahal to Hetmyer, India review unsuccessfuly for LBW, 0 

Aug 8, 2023 9:14 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: 106/4 after 15 overs

14.1: Kuldeep to Pooran, beats him in the air and stumps the batsman out! Pooran st Samson b Kuldeep (20 off 12) 

14.2: Kuldeep to Powell, single to start off the innings, 1 

14.3: Kuldeep to King, steps down the track but only a dot, 0 

14.4: Kuldeep to King, hits the pads but still a dot, 0 

14.5: Kuldeep to King, thrown way outside off and dismisses him caught & bowled! King c & b Kuldeep (42 off 42) 

14.6: Kuldeep to Hetmyer, dot to round off the over, 0 

Aug 8, 2023 9:08 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: West Indies 105/2 after 14 overs

12.1: Hardik to King, leg byes for a single, 1 

12.2: Hardik to Pooran, steps down and slams through mid-off for a boundary, 4 

12.3: Hardik to Pooran, guided towards fine leg for a single, 1 

12.4: Hardik to King, hit straight past the bowler for a boundary, 4 

12.5: Hardik to King, slogs to mid-wicket for a single, 1

12.6: Hardik to Pooran, single to round off the over, 1

Aug 8, 2023 9:02 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: West Indies 93/2 after 13 overs

12.1: Kuldeep to King, played against the spin for a single, 1 

12.2: Kuldeep to Pooran, fuller and misses the bat, 0 

12.3: Kuldeep to Pooran, steps down and connects for a maximum, 6 

12.4: Kuldeep to Pooran, reverse swept point for a boundary, 4 

12.5: Kuldeep to Pooran, nudged down mid-wicket for a single, 1 

12.6: Kuldeep to King, inside edge towards fine leg for a single, 1 

Aug 8, 2023 8:57 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: West Indies 80/2 after 12 overs

11.1: Hardik to Pooran, on the length and only a dot, 0 

11.2: Hardik to Pooran, miscues the big shot and fetches a single, 1 

11.3: Hardik to King, cut away for a single, 1 

11.4: Hardik to Pooran, upper edge towards fine leg for a single, 1 

11.5: Hardik to King, hits the pads for a dot, 0 

11.6: Hardik to King, full toss played away to long on for a single, 1

Aug 8, 2023 8:53 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: West Indies 76/2 after 11 overs

10.1: Kuldeep to Charles, bye single as Samson misses the ball, 1 

10.2: Kuldeep to King, away from his hitting range and only a single, 1 

10.3: Kuldeep to Charles, directed straight at stumps and a dot, 0 

10.4: Kuldeep to Charles, awkward bounce surprises the batsman, 0 

10.5: Kuldeep to Charles, plumb in front of stumps and out LBW! Charles LBW Kuldeep (12 off 14)

10.6: Charles to Pooran, swept away for a single, 1 

Aug 8, 2023 8:49 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: West Indies 73/1 after 10 overs

9.1: Axar to King, darted down the leg side for a dot, 0 

9.2: Axar to King, gets off the strike with a single, 1 

9.3: Axar to Charles, outside edge dances down third man for a boundary, 4 

9.4: Axar to Charles, gets some awkward bounce and fetches a dot, 0 

9.5: Axar to Charles, secures another dot by beating the bat, 0 

9.6: Axar to Charles, rounds off with a single, 1

Aug 8, 2023 8:41 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: West Indies 67/1 after 9 overs

8.1: Chahal to King, in the air but short of the fielder at long on, 1 

8.2: Chahal to Charles, played towards long on for a single, 1 

8.3: Chahal to King, hit towards deep mid-wicket for a single, 1 

8.4: Chahal to Charles, just over the fielder at slip for a couple, 2 

8.5: Chahal to Charles, hit on pads but ball going down the leg side, 0 

8.6: Chahal to Charles, slammed down the leg side for a maximum, 6

Aug 8, 2023 8:39 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: West Indies 56/1 after 8 overs

 

Aug 8, 2023 8:35 PM

7.1: Axar to King, driven for a single, 1 

7.2: Axar to Mayers, keeps it down to a dot, 0 

7.3: Axar to Mayers, works it into the gap on off for a boundary, 4 

7.4: Axar to Mayers, top edge and Arshdeep takes the catch at fine leg, OUT! Mayers c Arshdeep b Axar (25 off 20)

Aug 8, 2023 8:33 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: West Indies 50/0 after 7 overs

6.1: Kuldeep to Mayers, placed appropriately on the leg side for a boundary, 4

6.2: Kuldeep to Mayers, beats with conventional turn, 0 

6.3: Kuldeep to Mayers, played towards deep mid-wicket for a single, 1 

6.4: Kuldeep to King, steps down the track and dispatches it into the stands, 6 

6.5: Kuldeep to King, beats with turn for a dot, 0 

6.6: Kuldeep to King, swept towards long leg for a single, 1

Aug 8, 2023 8:31 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: West Indies 38/0 after 6 overs

5.1: Chahal to King, picks the wrong un and dispatches it down deep mid-wicket for a boundary, 4 

5.2: Chahal to King, darted down the leg side and gets a single, 1 

5.3: Chahal to Mayers, beats again with a googly, 0 

5.4: Chahal to Mayers, steps down but the ball hits the pads, 0 

5.5: Chahal to Mayers, plays with the turn for a single, 1 

5.6: Chahal to King, guided towards short third-man for a dot, 0

Aug 8, 2023 8:27 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: West Indies 32/0 after 5 overs

4.1: Axar to Mayers, goes for the big hit but misses the ball, 0 

4.2: Axar to Mayers, slower through the air and beats him again, 0 

4.3: Axar to Mayers, dances down the track and chips this over square leg for a single, 1 

4.4: Axar to King, on the stumps and only a dot, 0 

4.5: Axar to King, the ball keeps low and gets the bowler a dot, 0 

4.6: Axar to King, played through the line for a single, 1 

Aug 8, 2023 8:24 PM

IND vs WI Live Score: West Indies 30/0 after 4 overs

3.1: Chahal to Mayers, slog swept for a maximum, 6

3.2: Chahal to Mayers, straight and quick, nudged away for a single, 1 

3.3: Chahal to King, races towards the ropes for another boundary, 4 

3.4: Chahal to King, wrong un and fetches a dot, 0 

3.5: Chahal to King, appeal for an LBW but only a dot, 0 

3.6: Chahal to King, finishes the over with three dots, 0 

Aug 8, 2023 8:21 PM
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X