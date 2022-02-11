IND vs WI 3rd ODI preview: India look for series whitewash against faltering West Indies

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will be looking for a series clean sweep when he leads his side against the West Indies in the third and final ODI at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahemdabad on Friday. India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series beating West Indies by 44 runs in the second ODI on Wednesday. Should India manage to win the third ODI, it would help the team bury the ghosts of humiliations in South Africa.

Despite the dominance, there are a few questions that the team needs to answer. India has tinkered with the opening combination in the two games. In the first ODI Rohit opened the innings along with Ishan Kishan. In the second ODI Kishan made way for returning KL Rahul and the team made a surprising move by making Rishabh Pant open for the first time in ODIs. The move to open with Pant did not work. With the team preferring Rahul to bat in the middle, will we see another change in the top order?

The bowlers have done fairly well. Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishan have picked 4-fers in the first and the second ODI respectively. Other bowlers, too, have been amongst wickets. Any change in the bowling department is unnecessary. If the team does make any changes in its bowling department it could be a forced one or purely to give the bowlers from the bench a chance to perform.

The question looming for West Indies ahead of the final ODI is whether skipper Kieron Pollard is fit to play. Pollard was ruled out of the second match due to a niggle and the team was led by Nicholas Pooran. In his post-match interview, Pooran did indicate that Pollard could be back for the upcoming match. If Pollard is fit to play, which player makes way for the West Indies captain?

Pollard's fitness aside, West Indies are struggling in the ODIs. The series loss against India is their third successive series defeat in eight months. Their previous two series losses came at home against Australia and Ireland. Against Australia and Ireland, West Indies at least saved themselves from the embarrassment of a clean sweep.

There have been a few positives for West Indies from the first two ODIs. Jason Holder hit a valiant fifty in the series opener. Odean Smith rocked the Indian top order with two wickets in the second ODI before playing a cameo with the bat later in the day. Alzarri Joseph lends good support to Smith bowling a fine spell of 2/36 to restrict India below 250. In the same match, Shamarh Brooks showed that he has the patience required for the ODIs as he scored a watchful 44 in 64 balls. Akeal Hosein has further improved his credentials with two wickets in two games and a fighting 30 in the second match.

If the team hopes to deny India the joys of a clean sweep then they would need to address the problem areas. The biggest area of concern is the form of West Indies' top-order batters. Four batters of West Indies top five, comprising of Pooran, Brandon King, Shai Hope, and Darren Bravo have collectively scored 112 runs across two matches.

To solve the top-order woes, West Indies could give Nkrumah Bonner a chance to feature in the third match. Bonner bats in the top order and has been a regular for the West Indies Test side averaging above 40. Allrounder Romario Shepherd was in good form with the ball as he picked 6 wickets in the five-match T20I series against England. He hit a blazing 44 in the second T20I against England. Against Ireland, in the ODIs he picked 4 wickets and hit a fifty. But strangely, Shepherd has so far warmed the bench against India. His inclusion in the playing XI could lend more depth both in bowling and in batting.

Will India steamroll past West Indies again? Or will West Indies bounce back to salvage pride? We shall know the answer to these questions once the final ball of the third ODI is bowled.

On a side note, this match comes just a day before the IPL 2022 auction

With the fate of the series sealed, the players without an IPL contract could look to make a final push and try and impress the IPL franchisees with a hope to feature in the league during the Indian summer.