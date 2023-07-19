The second Test of the two-match IND vs WI series will be a historic Test as it will be the 100th time that the two teams will be facing off each other in Test cricket. The first ever Test match played between the West Indies and India was during the 1948/49 season. The match was played at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla and ended in a draw. In space of 99 matches played over 75 years, the fate of the West Indies and India have completely reversed. Given the vast difference between the two sides, a West Indies win in Port of Spain will be a nothing short of a miracle.

India will be eyeing another big win over the West Indies in the second and final Test match of the two-match series that gets underway at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad on July 20.

It will be a historic Test as it will be the 100th time that the two teams will be facing off each other in Test cricket. The first ever Test match played between the West Indies and India was during the 1948/49 season. The match was played at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla and ended in a draw.

In space of 99 matches played over 75 years, the fate of the West Indies and India have completely reversed. When the two sides first started playing Test cricket against each other, the Windies were the force to reckon with , while India were the lowly minnows. Now, India dominate cricket with the West Indies struggling at all fronts.

Coming to the series, India are 1-0 up in the series after they crushed the hosts in the first match by an innings and 141 runs. The match marked the beginning of Yashasvi Jaiswal in Test cricket. The young opener made the most of his Test debut as he slammed a hundred signalling to the world of bigger things to come from his bat in future. The match was also a happy one for Indian skipper Rohit Sharma as he too hit a hundred.

If Jaiswal and Rohit shone with the bat, then it was Ravichandran Ashwin's turn to prove his mettle with the red ball. The veteran spinner, back in the side after being left out for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia last month picked five-for in both the innings and finished with 12 wickets in the match.

West Indies were a complete contrast to India in the match played in Dominica as they were bowled out for less than 200 in both their innings. India took a little over 64 overs to bowl out West Indies for 150 in the first innings and then swept them aside in 50.3 overs at a score of 130 in the second.

Windies bowlers were also of no match to their Indian counterparts. As many as nine Windies players -- including captain Kraigg Brathwaite-- rolled their arms over to bowl. But only five bowlers managed to pick up a wicket each.

Despite West Indies lackadaisical show, there was one performance that stood out. That was of young debutant Alick Athanaze. The left-handed batter, unlike his teammates, showed some resolve to bat for long periods as he scored a gritty 47 in West Indies' first innings. Athanaze also proved his utility with the ball too as he was one of the five bowlers to be amongst the wickets.

Other than Athanaze's debut there was nothing to write home about from the West Indies camp.

So what changes for the second Test?

Expect another slow turning track for the second Test match too as the home side have boasted their spin options for the match. Windies have called up uncapped all-rounder Kevin Sinclair in place of Raymon Reifer. 23-year-old Sinclair bowls right-arm offbreaks and is a handy right-handed batter too.

India meanwhile are not likely to fiddle with the playing XI. Ahead of the Test Rohit backed wicketkeeper batsman Ishan Kishan who also debuted in Dominica.

"So we need to give (him) opportunities. He's a left-handed batter and likes to play a lot of aggressive cricket." Rohit has said. Tthe captain also said he had spoken to Ishan on how he wanted the youngster to play his game.

Given the vast difference between the two sides, a West Indies win in Port of Spain will be a nothing short of a miracle.