IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE: India aim for quick wickets as Jason Holder and Alick Athanaze look to prolong West Indies innings

In case you missed out the action from Day 3 of the Test match, here is the recap of how the third day of the match panned out.
West Indies grinds out 3rd day in hope of draw with India
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad: West Indies stubbornly fought to avoid the follow-on against India on a snail-paced third day of the second test at Queen's Park Oval on Saturday.
After scoring at barely two runs per over, West Indies doggedly reached stumps on 229-4 in reply to India's 438. West Indies need only 10 more runs to make India bat again.
The first test in Dominica ended in three days and the West Indies was embarrassed by a heavy innings defeat. In Trinidad, the home side has dug in to grind out a draw against a team it hasn't beaten in 21 years.
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite has set the tone. The opener started on Friday and not until after lunch on Saturday did he reach his fifty off 170 balls, the second slowest of his career.
West Indies' determination to take its time, block or leave, netted only 143 runs in 67 overs, 33 of which were maidens. Two hours were lost to rain delays and play ended 20 minutes early because of bad light.
India's spinners have remarkable figures. Ravichandran Ashwin, who hauled in 12 wickets in Dominica, has 1-61 from 33 overs. Ravindra Jadeja has 2-37 from 25 overs.
Brathwaite started the day with new cap Kirk McKenzie, who took three boundaries off Jaydev Unadkat and gave medium-pacer Mukesh Kumar his maiden test wicket after taking a cut on 32.
As soon as McKenzie was out, rain arrived to delay the game for an hour.
After lunch, Kumar was pulled over fine leg for a six by Brathwaite, then the captain was out for 75 after facing 235 deliveries. He was drawn forward by Ashwin, whose ball turned in and took out middle stump.
After a period in which West Indies scored 20 runs in 15 overs, Alick Athanaze hit successive fours off Ashwin and he and Jermaine Blackwood survived India reviews.
Blackwood, on 20 from 92 balls, was out straight after tea, deflecting Jadeja to Ajinkya Rahane, who made a one-handed catch in the cordon.
Joshua Da Silva was bowled on 10 trying to drive Mohammed Siraj, right before another rain delay of nearly an hour.
India finally took the new ball in the 103rd over, but Athanaze and Jason Holder remained untroubled to stumps. Athanaze was on 37 from 111 balls and Holder on 11.
IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE:
Hello and welcome to the coveage of Day 4 of the 2nd India vs West Indies Test match being played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.
IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 3: West Indies dig deep to frustrate India on rain-hit third day
(Reuters) - West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite scored 75 on a lifeless Port of Spain wicket on Saturday as the determined hosts batted through the rain-hit third day of their second test against India to reach 229-5.
Having resumed on 86-1, Brathwaite showed plenty of patience to bring up his 29th test half-century off 170 balls after lunch was taken early due to rain and largely kept India's bowlers at bay before being bowled by a superb Ravichandran Ashwin delivery.
At stumps, West Indies were 209 runs behind India's total of 438 but had Alick Athanaze (37 not out) and Jason Holder (11 not out) at the crease as they bid to eke out a draw after losing the opener of the two-match series.
Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar bagged his first wicket for India on his debut in the morning by having Kirk McKenzie caught by wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan for a well-made 32 off 57 balls.
A spectacular catch by Ajinkya Rahane at slip dismissed Jermaine Blackwood for 20, before wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva fell to Mohammed Siraj for 10.
But it was a day of toil for the Indian bowlers on a flat wicket where the hosts took their time to get going, scoring at a little over two runs an over before bad light forced play to be stopped early after more showers in the final session.
"I think the first session (on Sunday) will be important," said India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.
"To see the way we swung the ball in the last session right now, both Siraj and Mukesh came in, swung the ball and troubled the batters and there were a couple of close calls out there.
"If we pick up a couple of wickets it opens up the match for us and we can take the game forward and see where we are. What we look for from the bowlers is to hit the right areas, show some patience and make the batters play."
West Indies need only another 10 runs to avoid the follow on and force India to bat again.