IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE updates: Virat Kohli departs at 121; India six wickets down

1 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 21, 2023 9:14:33 PM IST (Updated)

Summary

Virat Kohli hits a 100 as he broke the century drought overseas in his landmark 500th international game. Openers Rohit Sharma (80 off 143) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57 off 74) shared a brisk 139-run stand to provide another perfect launch pad before the West Indies struck four times in the afternoon session to put brakes on India's scoring rate.

Live Updates

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE updates: India 373/6 

Post the stellar partnership between Kohli and Jadeja, Kishan and Ashwin looks to rebuild the middle order and take India past the 400 mark. 

Jul 21, 2023 9:28 PM

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE updates: India goes past 350 mark, India 360/6 

After Kohli, Jadeja walks back at 61. Ashwin joins Ishan Kishan at the crease

Jul 21, 2023 9:16 PM

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE updates: Jay Shah, BCCI President applauds Virat Kohli for his century 

Jul 21, 2023 8:54 PM

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE updates: India 341/4, 98.2 Overs 

Virat Kohli tries to take a single but misses an inch to reach the crease and goes back at 121

Jul 21, 2023 8:51 PM

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE updates: India 340/4, 98 Overs 

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja keep the flow of runs coming for India.

Jul 21, 2023 8:49 PM

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE updates: India 334/4, 95 Overs

Team India has complete control of this contest at the moment. After Kohli's century, Jadeja also completes his fifty.

Jul 21, 2023 8:28 PM

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE updates: IND: 330-4 (94.2 overs)

Jul 21, 2023 8:25 PM

Jul 21, 2023 8:24 PM

IND vs WI 2nd Test LIVE updates: Virat Kohli broke his century drought in his landmark 500th international game. Ravindra Jadeja on the other end also supported the innings with his half-century on the Day 2 of the 2nd Test at Port of Spain in Trinidad.

West Indies assistant coach Kenny Benjamin said, "Kudos to Virat and Jadeja, they played very well. Virat is a very special player and the two took that session away from us, but overall it was a satisfying day," Benjamin said.

Jul 21, 2023 8:22 PM