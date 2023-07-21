IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE updates: Virat Kohli departs at 121; India six wickets down

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE updates: India 373/6
Post the stellar partnership between Kohli and Jadeja, Kishan and Ashwin looks to rebuild the middle order and take India past the 400 mark.
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE updates: India goes past 350 mark, India 360/6
After Kohli, Jadeja walks back at 61. Ashwin joins Ishan Kishan at the crease
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE updates: Jay Shah, BCCI President applauds Virat Kohli for his century
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE updates: India 341/4, 98.2 Overs
Virat Kohli tries to take a single but misses an inch to reach the crease and goes back at 121
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE updates: India 340/4, 98 Overs
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja keep the flow of runs coming for India.
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE updates: India 334/4, 95 Overs
Team India has complete control of this contest at the moment. After Kohli's century, Jadeja also completes his fifty.
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE updates: IND: 330-4 (94.2 overs)
IND vs WI 2nd Test LIVE updates: Virat Kohli broke his century drought in his landmark 500th international game. Ravindra Jadeja on the other end also supported the innings with his half-century on the Day 2 of the 2nd Test at Port of Spain in Trinidad.
West Indies assistant coach Kenny Benjamin said, "Kudos to Virat and Jadeja, they played very well. Virat is a very special player and the two took that session away from us, but overall it was a satisfying day," Benjamin said.