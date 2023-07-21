CNBC TV18
    IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE updates: Virat Kohli departs at 121; India five wickets down

    IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE updates: Virat Kohli departs at 121; India five wickets down

    IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE updates: Virat Kohli departs at 121; India five wickets down
    Read Time1 Min Read
    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  Jul 21, 2023 8:56 PM IST (Updated)
    Summary

    Virat Kohli hits a 100 as he broke the century drought overseas in his landmark 500th international game. Openers Rohit Sharma (80 off 143) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57 off 74) shared a brisk 139-run stand to provide another perfect launch pad before the West Indies struck four times in the afternoon session to put brakes on India's scoring rate.

    IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE updates: Jay Shah, BCCI President applauds Virat Kohli for his century 

    Jul 21, 2023 8:54 PM

    IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE updates: India 341/4, 98.2 Overs 

    Virat Kohli tries to take a single but misses an inch to reach the crease and goes back at 121

    Jul 21, 2023 8:51 PM

    IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE updates: India 340/4, 98 Overs 

    Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja keep the flow of runs coming for India.

    Jul 21, 2023 8:49 PM

    IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE updates: India 334/4, 95 Overs

    Team India has complete control of this contest at the moment. After Kohli's century, Jadeja also completes his fifty.

    Jul 21, 2023 8:28 PM

    IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE updates: IND: 330-4 (94.2 overs)

    Jul 21, 2023 8:25 PM

    IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE updates: IND: 330-4 (94.2 overs)

    Jul 21, 2023 8:24 PM

    IND vs WI 2nd Test LIVE updates: Virat Kohli broke his century drought in his landmark 500th international game. Ravindra Jadeja on the other end also supported the innings with his half-century on the Day 2 of the 2nd Test at Port of Spain in Trinidad.

    West Indies assistant coach Kenny Benjamin said, "Kudos to Virat and Jadeja, they played very well. Virat is a very special player and the two took that session away from us, but overall it was a satisfying day," Benjamin said.

    Jul 21, 2023 8:22 PM
