IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE: West Indies opt to bowl first after winning the toss, Mukesh Kumar debuts for India

Earlier today Indian cricket board, the BCCI, congratulated Virat Kohli for his 500th international appearances.
Today's game is also a landmark game for Virat Kohli as he is set to play his 500th international in the Indian jersey.
As India and West Indies play their 100th Test match. Here is a look at the head to head record between the two sides.
India vs West Indies Head to Head
Matches played: 100
West Indies win: 30
India win: 23
Draws: 46
Teams:
West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj
Mukesh Kumar will debut for India in this match.
Rohit Sharma: We were looking to bat first. Looks nice and sunny as well. It's going to get slower and slower. Shardul has pulled up a niggle. He's not fit. Mukesh Kumar is going to make his debut. He has worked hard in the domestic cricket. There's lot of memories, the rivalry between the two teams has always been exciting to watch. It's always been a tough tour, you have to work hard. Even in the last game, we had to work hard, especially the batters. Hopefully we get the result we are expected of.
Kraigg Brathwaite: We are gonna have a bowl first. Shannon comes back into the team. There's some moisture on the pitch. McKenzie makes his debut today, he's ready and raring to go. Bowling-wise we were okay. The first game is gone, we got to be mentally ready for the challenge. We had a few chats, we got to believe in ourselves. We came a long way, the matches between India and West Indies. Recently we haven't won, looking to change it.
Toss time:
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
IND vs WI 2nd Test LIVE-West Indies call up uncapped Sinclair in spin boost v India
West Indies reinforced their spin department by bringing in uncapped all-rounder Kevin Sinclair in place of Raymon Reifer for the second and final test against India beginning in Port of Spain on Thursday.
The hosts rolled out a turning track for the opening test in Roseau, which backfired as India's spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja claimed 17 of the 20 wickets between them to set up victory inside three days.
West Indies left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican sent down 45 overs alone while off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall bowled 16 to claim one wicket apiece.
Part-time spinners Kraigg Brathwaite, Alick Athanaze and Jermaine Blackwood were among the nine bowlers West Indies used in the only time India batted at Windsor Park.
Off-spinning all-rounder Sinclair has played 13 limited-overs internationals and could make his long format debut in what would be the 100th test between India and West Indies.
Reifer, a fast-bowling all-rounder, will travel to Trinidad as injury cover.
Here is Indian head coach Rahul Dravid explaning why the India vs West Indies rivalry in Test matches is special.
Here is what Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane had to say on the 100th Test between West Indies and India.
Port of Spain, Jul 19: Ajinkya Rahane will be aiming to pile on the runs to extend his international career and lead India to a series sweep against a feeble West Indies when the second and final Test begins here on Thursday.
The game will mark the 100th Test between the two teams and though India skipper Rohit Sharma said it will be a big occasion, his team will be expected to dominate the West Indies like it did in the series opener in Dominica.
After the game at the Queen's Park Oval, India play their next Test only on the tour of South Africa in December-January, leaving the likes of Rahane one more opportunity to make it extremely hard for selectors to overlook him for the away series against the Proteas.
In his first Test in 18 months, which happened to be the World Test Championships final last month, Rahane was the stand out India batter but he would be ruing the missed opportunity on a slow and turning pitch in Dominica where the visitors needed to bat only once.
There is a strong chance that India will again bat only once and Rahane will need to make it count with Shreyas Iyer, who is undergoing rehab after a back surgery, expected to be available for the South Africa tour.
Batting coach Vikram Rathour said in the lead up to the game that India would need an in-form Rahane for the South African sojourn.
"When it comes to technique, you constantly work on that but what stood out for me that he was much more calm in his approach. He was playing late and close to the body. He is still batting the same way in the nets.
"We hope he will do well. Conditions in South Africa, you will need somebody like him to come good," Rathour said ahead of the second Test.
Following an innings and 141-run victory in three days, no major changes are expected in the playing eleven but it remains to be seen if left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat gets another opportunity.
The 31-year-old, who featured in only his third Test in 13 years, was the lone Indian bowler who did not pick a wicket in Dominica and bowled only nine overs.
India spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja made merry on a track offering turn in the series opener and another turner is on the cards with the West Indies replacing batting all-rounder Ramon Reifer with spin all-rounder Kevin Sinclair.
If that is indeed the case, India will be tempted to play another spinner in Axar Patel at Unadkat's expense.
Shardul Thakur can also be benched to accommodate Axar, whose batting has improved by leaps and bounds in the last 12 months.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, who became only the third Indian to score 150 on his debut, will be looking to extend his purple patch. Shubman Gill could only last 11 balls after dropping himself down to number three and he will be itching to go out in the middle.
Virat Kohli, who has not made an overseas Test hundred since December 2018, also will be eyeing a big knock after a dogged 76 in the opener.
After taking 20 balls for his first run in Test cricket, Ishan Kishan would be eagerly waiting for his chance in the middle after impressing the skipper with his keeping skills against Ashwin and Jadeja on his debut.
Barring debutant Alick Athanaze, none of the West Indies batters were comfortable against high quality spin and are likely to struggle if the ball turns as much as it did in Dominica.
West Indies might be better off with a pitch that aids fast bowling, bringing Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph in the game. That could be the only way they are able to put pressure on the Indian batting line up.
Squads: India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva (wicket-keeper), Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Kevin Sinclair, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.
Today's match between India and the West Indies will be a historic one as it will be the 100th time that the two teams will be facing each other in Test cricket. The first time the two teams met in a Test match was during the 1948/49 season when West Indies toured India.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the 2nd India vs West Indies Test match to be played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
India will be eyeing another big win over the West Indies in the second and final Test match of the two-match series that gets underway at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad on July 20.
It will be a historic Test as it will be the 100th time that the two teams will be facing off each other in Test cricket. The first ever Test match played between the West Indies and India was during the 1948/49 season. The match was played at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla and ended in a draw.
In space of 99 matches played over 75 years, the fate of the West Indies and India have completely reversed. When the two sides first started playing Test cricket against each other, the Windies were the force to reckon with , while India were the lowly minnows. Now, India dominate cricket with the West Indies struggling at all fronts.
Coming to the series, India are 1-0 up in the series after they crushed the hosts in the first match by an innings and 141 runs. The match marked the beginning of Yashasvi Jaiswal in Test cricket. The young opener made the most of his Test debut as he slammed a hundred signalling to the world of bigger things to come from his bat in future. The match was also a happy one for Indian skipper Rohit Sharma as he too hit a hundred.
If Jaiswal and Rohit shone with the bat, then it was Ravichandran Ashwin's turn to prove his mettle with the red ball. The veteran spinner, back in the side after being left out for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia last month picked five-for in both the innings and finished with 12 wickets in the match.
West Indies were a complete contrast to India in the match played in Dominica as they were bowled out for less than 200 in both their innings. India took a little over 64 overs to bowl out West Indies for 150 in the first innings and then swept them aside in 50.3 overs at a score of 130 in the second.
Windies bowlers were also of no match to their Indian counterparts. As many as nine Windies players -- including captain Kraigg Brathwaite-- rolled their arms over to bowl. But only five bowlers managed to pick up a wicket each.
Despite West Indies lackadaisical show, there was one performance that stood out. That was of young debutant Alick Athanaze. The left-handed batter, unlike his teammates, showed some resolve to bat for long periods as he scored a gritty 47 in West Indies' first innings. Athanaze also proved his utility with the ball too as he was one of the five bowlers to be amongst the wickets.
Other than Athanaze's debut there was nothing to write home about from the West Indies camp.
So what changes for the second Test?
Expect another slow turning track for the second Test match too as the home side have boasted their spin options for the match. Windies have called up uncapped all-rounder Kevin Sinclair in place of Raymon Reifer. 23-year-old Sinclair bowls right-arm offbreaks and is a handy right-handed batter too.
India meanwhile are not likely to fiddle with the playing XI. Ahead of the Test Rohit backed wicketkeeper batsman Ishan Kishan who also debuted in Dominica.
"So we need to give (him) opportunities. He's a left-handed batter and likes to play a lot of aggressive cricket." Rohit has said. Tthe captain also said he had spoken to Ishan on how he wanted the youngster to play his game.
Given the vast difference between the two sides, a West Indies win in Port of Spain will be a nothing short of a miracle.