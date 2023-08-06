IND vs WI, 2nd T20I, LIVE score: Indian captain Hardik Pandya wins the toss and opts to bat first

Right then, it is match time.
Teams:
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi
Rovman Powell: Looks a pretty good surface and hopefully gets better as the day goes along. We didn't lose wickets in clusters in the last game which was good to see. We have grown as players and it is about continuing to do the right things and keep improving as a batting unit. We are going with the same team.
Hardik Pandya: We will bat first, surface looks good. We will put good score on the board. I don't we did much wrong in the last game, we spoke about it and the focus is to learn and keep going ahead. When we have these totals, you gotta keep wickets in hand and that's what happened in the last game where we lost a couple of wickets during crunch moments. We have a forced change. Kuldeep got a hit on the hand yesterday in the nets, it is not serious and just a precautionary measure. Ravi Bishnoi comes in place of him.
Hardik Pandya during the toss says that Kuldeep Yadav got hit during the net session and hence has been left out of the playing XI. Ravi Bishnoi comes into the team as Kuldeep's replacement.
TOSS
Indian captain Hardik Pandya wins the toss and opts to bat first
In case you missed the action from the 1st T20I, here is the recap from the match.
Fast bowlers Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd and Obed McCoy shared six wickets as the West Indies claimed a tense four-run victory over a young India side in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
Chasing 150 to win, India lost wickets at regular intervals and the required run rate climbed beyond their reach as Debutant Tilak Varma top-scored with 39 off 22 balls.
The visitors needed 11 off the final over but Shepherd kept a cool head to concede five runs and picked up two wickets to condemn India to defeat in their 200th T20 international. Only Pakistan having played more matches in the shortest format of the game at 223.
India were without experienced players including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who were left out of the squad.
"We were right in the chase. We made some errors which cost us, but it is fine," India captain Hardik Pandya said.
"A young team will make mistakes. Throughout the game, we were in control. I have always believed that in T20 cricket, if you lose wickets, it becomes difficult to chase down a total."
West Indies won the toss and opted to bat but struggled to get going as Yuzvendra Chahal removed both openers.
Rovman Powell (48) shared 38-run partnerships with Nicholas Pooran (41) and Shimron Hetmyer (10) to lift the hosts to 149. Arshdeep Singh pitched in with two wickets for the visitors, dismissing Powell and Hetmyer.
Tonight India will be aiming to level the series after the Men in Blue lost the opening match of the series by a narrow margin of four runs.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the 2nd India vs West Indies T20I to be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana
After suffering a narrow four-run loss at the hands of the West Indies in the opening match of the T20I series, team India will be looking to bounce back in the second match to be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Sunday.
On a slow deck at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad West Indies batted first and managed their way to a sub-par 149/6. Wicketkeeper Nichollas Pooran's 41 and captain Rovman Powell's 48 were the two stand-out performances during the West Indies' innings. For India, left arm pacer Arshdeep Singh and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked two wickets each.
India never got a grip on the run chase as the team kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Only debutant Tilak Varma showed some sparks as he raced his way to 39 in 22 deliveries. Varma's innings included two back-to-back sixes against Alzarri Joseph. The youngster's knock came after he took two catches in the field, the first catch being a stunning effort where he ran many yards in from the boundary line to dismiss Johnson Charles. West Indies' bowlers were more effective than their Indian counterparts as each of Obed McCoy, Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd claimed two wickets.
The loss in Guyana has left Indian captain Hardik Pandya with a few questions to answer. Pandya though backed his "young" team after the defeat.
With the task of leveling the series ahead of him, will Pandya make changes in the playing XI? Among the most notable absentees from India's playing XI in Guyana was Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal had a blistering 2023 Indian Premier League where he scored 625 runs in 14 matches. The left-handed opener extended his good form in Test cricket too as he slammed a hundred on the Test debut. But including Jaiswal in the team would meant separating the opening pair of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. It would be also interesting to note if India also includes Umran Malik in the team. Malik's raw pace can make a difference in crunch moments.
Meanwhile, West Indies will not be wanting to temper with the winning combination. But if Guyana also dishes out another slow pitch -- a consistent them during this tour of India -- then the team would be tempted to bring in Roston Chase for his right-arm offbreaks.
Predicted playing XIs
India's possible XI: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
West Indies possible XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
Players to watch out for
Tilak Varma
In a match in which India's best batting talents failed, young Tilak Varma showed promise with the bat. In the past Varma has shown that he can be a match winner in T20s. He could be India's X-factor in the match.
Nichollas Pooran
Nichollas Pooran is the best batter in the current West Indies squad. Pooran is on song after he hit a belligerent hundred in the final of the Major League Cricket to help MI New York clinch the title. Once Pooran gets going, it becomes nearly impossible to stop him.
Match time, live stream and where to watch
The match will get underway at 8.00 PM IST. The match will be streamed live on FanCode and Jio Cinemas.