IND vs WI 2nd ODI preview, pitch report, possible XI: India look to seal series win against faltering West Indies

The Rohit Sharma-led Team India got their three-match ODI series against the West Indies off to a perfect start with a dominant 6-wicket victory with 22 overs to spare in the series opener . Now, the Men in Blue will look to seal an early series win when the two sides clash for the 2nd ODI on Wednesday (February 9) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Rohit’s captaincy was spot on in the first ODI after electing to bowl and scuttling out the Windies for just 176. Pacers Mohammed Siraj (1/26) and Prasidh Krishna (2/29) chipped in with handy breakthroughs but it was the spinners Washington Sundar (3/30) and Yuzvendra Chahal (4/49) who wreaked havoc. The Indian opening pair of Rohit (60) and Ishan Kishan (28) then provided a solid base and the win was sealed by composed 62-run unbeaten partnership between Suryakumar Yadav (34*) and debutant Deepak Hooda (26*).

The Windies by contrast were poor in the series-opener with Jason Holder (57) the only batter who offered some resistance. Much was expected from skipper Kieron Pollard but the big-hitting Trinidadian was sent back on a ‘Golden Duck’ courtesy by a crafty wrong-un from Chahal which meant that Fabian Allen registered the second-highest contribution with his 29 off 43 balls.

On a predominantly spin-friendly track, the Windies seemed light in the spin department too with Akeal Hossein and Allen their only options in the opening ODI. We could see a shuffle in the bowling department for the 2nd ODI with Hayden Walsh Jr. coming in for Kemar Roach who failed to make any impact, giving away 41 runs from 5 overs.

The Indian contingent meanwhile will be faced with a pleasant selection headache after KL Rahul , Mayank Agarwal and Navdeep Saini were all seen sweating it out in the nets on Monday. While India don’t need to make any wholesale changes, it will be interesting to see how they accommodate vice-captain Rahul into the side. The stylish batter missed the previous match due to a family engagement and his ability to bat in any position while also donning the gloves will surely put some pressure on the others to ensure they don’t slip-up.

However, skipper Rohit has spoken in the past about the need to give players clarity in their respective roles and also providing a long rope so there isn’t any added pressure about being dropped. Hence, we don’t expect to see too many changes for this game but a shuffle could be on the cards if India wrap up a series-win, giving others an opportunity to showcase their skills in the final ODI.

Pitch Report and Conditions

The surface in Ahmedabad will once again be expected to favour the batters with not much movement for the pacers. However, the spinners will continue to pose a threat with some good turn on offer which was expertly exploited by Chahal and Sundar in the 1st ODI. The dew will again be expected to play a role in the 2nd innings and we can expect the captain winning the Toss to bowl first.

IND vs WI Possible XI:

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan / KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies Probable Playing XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Hayden Walsh Jr, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein.

Where to watch, IND vs WI 2nd ODI:

The match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the Hotstar App and website. The Toss is scheduled for 1:00 PM IST with live action taking off at 1:30 PM IST.