IND vs WI 2nd ODI Preview: India looks to seal the series after a dominant display in the first game

India will clash against West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Barbados in the second One Day International (ODI) with an aim to seal the series on Saturday. The Rohit Sharma-led side secured a convincing victory in the opening game of the three-match contest at the same venue on Thursday. The Men in Blue bowled out the home side for 114 and got past the total in a tricky chase.

India lost five wickets but a half-century by wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan helped the team get a 1-0 lead in the series. The Caribbean side looked completely out of sorts as even a weakened Indian bowling unit in the absence of pacer Mohammed Siraj dominated them thoroughly. The pitch was slow and sluggish, which resulted in the Indian spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav taking a combined seven wickets.

Predicted Playing XI

India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

Key Player to Watch Out

Ishan Kishan (India)

Ishan Kishan in action on Thursday Ishan Kishan in action on Thursday

Ishan Kishan has been preferred as the wicket-keeper batsman for this series in the place of Sanju Samson. Kishan did justice to the selection by scoring 52 off 46 deliveries in what was the only half-century from any player in the first ODI. Kishan adds the X-factor of being a left-hander to the ODI XI and can play as a floater as was evident by his promotion as an opener in the last game. Can he cement his place in the team by the time KL Rahul returns to the squad?

Alick Athanze (West Indies)

Alick Athanze (right) with Brian Lara (centre) Alick Athanze (right) with Brian Lara (centre)

The West Indian batting lacked any spine in the previous game but he did play a fine hand with the willow in the Test series. It appears that the West Indian team is backing him to play at the No. 3 spot in ODIs as well. Athanze does have a watertight batting technique at his disposal and the coming two games offer him a fine opportunity to make that important position his own as the team hits the reboot button in ODI cricket.

Pitch Report

The average first innings batting score in 50 ODIs on this ground is 227, which suggests that another low-scoring encounter is on the cards on Saturday.

Predicted Winning Team

India are the clear favourites to win this series on the basis of recent form and considering the playing conditions. Turning tracks play into the hands of the Indian spinners and one can expect them to pounce upon the same if the pitch does not ease out for batting by the time of the second ODI.

Where to Watch

The second ODI of the series between India and West Indies will start at 7pm IST on the Doordarshan Network on Saturday. It will also be streamed simultaneously on JioCinema and Fancode.